In wake of crash, cryptocurrency regulation focus heightens

Experts are expecting regulatory scrutiny to increase around the cryptocurrency market following the recent crash of a multibillion-dollar stablecoin, and one analyst said regulation can't come soon enough.

Cryptocurrency is an encrypted digital currency that operates without a bank or federal government to uphold its value. Bitcoin is an example of cryptocurrency, and its value isn't tied to any outside assets, making it more volatile. A stablecoin, however, is a type of cryptocurrency that attempts to maintain value tied to outside assets such as the U.S. dollar and is used to facilitate the trade of other cryptocurrencies.

Last week, the stablecoin known as TerraUSD, which is considered an algorithmic stablecoin with a value matching the U.S. dollar, fell below the U.S. dollar, causing investors to lose confidence in the digital currency and resulting in the loss of billions of dollars.

And that's likely just the beginning of the fallout to be seen from the TerraUSD crash, said James Harris, commercial director of CryptoCompare, a global cryptocurrency market data provider.

"A $40 billion ecosystem falling out, there's going to be more things that will emerge," Harris said during a webinar Thursday on cryptocurrencies hosted by London-based data analytics firm GlobalData Plc.

Regulating cryptocurrency has been a topic of debate at the federal level, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noting the risks that the unregulated cryptocurrency market poses to financial stability during a Senate Banking Committee hearing May 10.

Along with the financial risk, GlobalData senior analyst Nicklas Nilsson said during the webinar that there are plenty of other reasons the cryptocurrency market needs oversight.