How payment tokenization works and why it's important

Every day, millions of customers worldwide make financial transactions in person and online. They select their products and services, swipe their credit card at a point-of-sale (POS) terminal or enter their credit card number online, and their payments are approved within seconds. It's quick and seamless for customers, but a lot transpires in the background to keep in-store and digital payments secure.

This is where payment tokenization comes into play. Let's look at what payment tokenization is, how it works, and its benefits and challenges for organizations.

What is payment tokenization? Tokenization is the process of replacing sensitive data with a nonsensitive equivalent, known as a token. For example, bank transactions and medical records substitute personally identifiable information (PII), such as account numbers or health data, for tokens to keep them safe. In payments, tokenization involves substituting cardholder data (CHD), such as a primary account number (PAN), with a unique string of characters or numbers known only to the tokenization system. This means no sensitive information about the card or the customer is used or stored by the merchant. If anyone -- maliciously or otherwise -- accesses the token, they would not be able to ascertain any user or payment data from it. The merchant and the tokenization service provider cannot even access this sensitive data. Token information -- whether from a POS terminal, website or mobile payment system -- is used and stored in a token vault, usually owned by the tokenization provider. Tokens are either single-use or multi-use. Single-use tokens can be used once and expire after the transaction, while multi-use tokens can be used for multiple transactions -- for example, for a subscription service or delivery. Multi-use tokens create a good UX, enabling customers to check out without reentering card information to create a new token. Tokens are generated using the following three methods: Mathematically reversible cryptographic function.

Nonreversible cryptographic function -- such as a hash.

Randomly generated character string.

How payment tokenization works The tokenization process has five main steps: Data collection. A customer starts a transaction and provides their payment data during checkout. Token request. The vendor's system initiates token creation. This can be done using a third-party tokenization provider or in-house using tokenization hardware and software technology. Token creation. Once a request is submitted, token generation begins. This involves creating a token of the PAN. For example, credit card number 1234 5678 9123 4567 might turn into a token that looks like 1!g@3#z$5%K^7&8*9(R)--++==. Token verification. The token provider sends the token to the PAN issuer, usually a bank or credit card provider, to validate the transaction. The payment processor retrieves the CHD and permits or declines the transaction. Payment and storage. Once approved, the payment transaction occurs, with the merchant only seeing the token. Single-use tokens are then discarded or multiuse tokens are stored for future use.