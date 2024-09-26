5 online payment security best practices for enterprises

Online payment methods have revolutionized the way organizations worldwide conduct business even as they carved new income streams. This digital shift in how enterprises process payments has enabled them to better scale and expand into wider markets.

Despite the many benefits online payments offer, however, enterprises are frequent targets of frauds, scams and cyberattacks. These attacks have created more challenges for enterprises to better safeguard their data and financial information of their businesses, vendors and customers.

To that end, online payment security is critical. Let's examine why it's so important and discuss some best practices and actionable guidance to help guard against fraud and cyberattacks.

Why is online payment security important? Since their emergence, online payment systems have been a prime target for criminals eager to exploit them for their own financial gain. Cybercriminals use a variety of tactics, among them gaining unauthorized access to steal consumer data with the goal of reselling it on the dark web. Other fraudulent activities include skimming and carding. The result: Nationwide fraud cost businesses and consumers more than $10 billion in damages in 2023, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Online payment security can best be understood by referring to the CIA triad, a core tenet of information security. To be secure, enterprises must implement measures designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of payment data when authorized parties need access. Enterprises face a variety of online payment regulations, among them PCI DSS, Know Your Customer guidelines and Anti-Money Laundering procedures. Failure to adhere to PCI rules, for example, can result in businesses getting fined as much as $100,000 per month -- or more depending on the size of the company and how long it takes to reach compliance. More important to businesses, however, is maintaining the trust and security of sensitive financial data. Customers and business partners value working with enterprises that rank security and consumer trust first and foremost. Prioritizing online payment system security also helps enterprises build consumer and partner trust and demonstrates a commitment to protecting private information.