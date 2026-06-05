Researchers build autonomous AI worm that can reason and adapt

University of Toronto researchers said they used open source technology to create an agentic AI worm that reasons and adapts -- identifying each targeted device's unique vulnerabilities and creating tailored attack strategies on the fly.

Traditional worms are one-trick ponies that self-replicate and spread across machines by exploiting a single, fixed security flaw or set of flaws. WannaCry, for example, took advantage of the EternalBlue vulnerability in outdated versions of Windows' Server Message Block protocol. In that case, the flaw's ubiquity led to cataclysmic results -- with WannaCry compromising around 10% of all internet-connected systems in the U.S. in less than a day -- but organizations could readily defend themselves with patches.

In contrast, in a recently published draft of their findings, the Toronto researchers said they built a proof-of-concept (POC) AI worm that dynamically and autonomously identifies and exploits known security vulnerabilities by querying open-source large language models (LLMs). It is also self-sustaining, stealing compute resources from compromised machines to host the LLMs -- making the marginal cost per new infection zero for an attacker and considerable for victims.

The paper described the worm's behavior in a simulated corporate environment with Linux, Windows and IoT devices, where it exploited common network vulnerabilities to rapidly spread. According to researchers, within seven days of fully autonomous operation, the worm had successfully exploited 73.8% of the isolated test network.