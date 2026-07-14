How to start an AI for business leaders, executives program

While executives do not need to become machine learning engineers, they need to know enough to lead an AI transformation.

That includes sufficient knowledge to determine which opportunities merit investment, identify emerging risks, evaluate vendors' claims and guide employees through significant changes in how they work.

That creates a challenge for CIOs and other senior leaders evaluating executive AI training programs. They can choose everything from self-paced online introductions to immersive, in-person programs and extended courses that require months of work. Some emphasize AI strategy, while others focus on governance, organizational change or practical implementation. The best choice depends on the leader's role, the organization's maturity and the business problems the executive needs to solve.

A strong AI program should help leaders move beyond the hype, said Allan Tate, executive chair of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, an annual event and online community focused on educating CIOs and IT leaders. The goal is to understand how AI affects organizations, not simply how it works.

Executives should approach the decision with a defined business need. A program that helps a CEO identify new business models may not provide the depth a chief information security officer needs to address data governance. A short online course may help a leadership team develop a common vocabulary, while an intensive program may make more sense for a CIO leading an enterprise-wide transformation.

The executive AI education landscape Executive education in AI fundamentally differs from technical training because it prepares leaders to make decisions about AI rather than build AI systems. "Executive AI education focuses on how AI is changing organizations, while technical AI training is focused on how AI systems work," Tate said. A strong curriculum should help executives understand where AI can create value, what new risks it introduces, how it affects leadership roles and how organizations should prepare their workforces. Leaders also need enough technical fluency to ask informed questions about models, data, security, integration, monitoring and accountability. "The best programs should teach executives the difference between an AI demo and an AI capability," said Avitesh Kesharwani, senior principal consultant, enterprise architect and transformation delivery lead at Genpact. A demonstration may summarize documents or answer questions effectively, Kesharwani said. An enterprise capability also requires security controls, access management, data lineage, integration, monitoring, fallback procedures, cost controls and clear ownership. Programs vary considerably in format and investment. Self-paced courses may require a few hours per week and cost less than $2,000. Extended programs may combine online coursework, peer engagement, capstone projects and campus-based modules. In-person executive programs can cost more than $20,000 but provide deeper faculty interaction and stronger networking opportunities. Organizations should not expect an immediate financial return from a course alone. Realistic outcomes include improved executive alignment, faster decision-making, stronger governance frameworks and quicker identification of high-value AI opportunities, Tate said. Avoiding a costly mistake may prove as valuable as launching a successful use case.

Compare leading AI programs for executives Executive AI training programs offer varying levels of depth, cost and time commitment. Program details can change, so executives should confirm schedules and tuition before enrolling. MIT Sloan AI Executive Academy This is an immersive option for senior executives seeking to understand AI through technical and business lenses. The program is delivered in person in Cambridge, Mass., over 10 days and costs $24,500. It does not require participants to have a technical background. The program is best for executives who want significant faculty interaction, peer discussion and a deep dive into how AI affects strategy, leadership and organizational transformation. Harvard Business School's Competing in the Age of AI Competing in the Age of AI is a virtual program designed for executives responsible for growth, transformation and competitive strategy. The live online program runs for approximately eight weeks, requires about five to eight hours per week and costs $7,250. The curriculum focuses on AI-first operating models, strategic transformation and ethical considerations. It is best for leaders who want a rigorous virtual program without committing to an extended in-person format. Stanford Graduate School of Business's The AI-Powered Organization The AI-Powered Organization targets senior leaders who need to understand how to build organizations that can use AI effectively. The six-day in-person program costs $18,500 and focuses on strategy, organizational design and leadership. It is best for executives who want a high-touch, campus-based experience centered on enterprise transformation. Columbia Business School's The Business of AI The Business of AI: Shaping the Future of Business With Generative AI is a four-day, in-person program for mid- to senior-level executives. Priced at $10,550, the course covers AI-informed decision-making and the integration of generative AI into business strategy and operations. It is ideal for leaders who want a concise, executive-level program that connects AI's business implications to organizational decision-making. UC Berkeley Executive Education's AI for Executives AI for Executives offers a shorter in-person option for executives and senior leaders who need strategic frameworks for using AI as a competitive advantage. The three-day program costs $6,500 and does not list technical prerequisites. It is best for executives who want a focused introduction to AI strategy, opportunities, risks and leadership considerations without committing to a longer program. Northwestern Kellogg's Senior Management Program Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management offers a Senior Management Program in AI and Digital Transformation. It's a more extended option for senior leaders with at least 10 years of work experience. The seven-month program combines online learning, live faculty engagement and required in-person modules. The curriculum covers AI maturity, digital transformation, governance, security, culture and roadmap development. It is a fit for executives leading broader enterprise transformation efforts. Public pricing is not publicly available. Northwestern Kellogg's AI Strategies for Business Transformation Kellogg also offers AI Strategies for Business Transformation: Generative and Agentic Intelligence. It's a shorter online program for executives, functional leaders, consultants and technology leaders who want an applied course focused on AI readiness and implementation. The eight-week program requires about four to six hours per week. Standard tuition is listed at $3,300. The course uses frameworks, case studies and a capstone project to help leaders evaluate AI use cases, governance needs and organizational readiness. Wharton Executive Education's Leadership Program in AI and Analytics This is a comprehensive online option for nontechnical senior executives across functions and industries. The self-paced program runs for six months and costs $18,000. It covers AI, machine learning, analytics, strategy and the human side of business transformation. It is best for leaders who want a broader and more sustained online learning experience rather than a short executive briefing.

How to choose an AI program for executives The right program should reflect the organization's current AI maturity and the executive's responsibilities. Kesharwani recommended evaluating AI leadership courses for CIOs through five lenses: Maturity fit.

Role fit.

Risk fit.

Execution fit.

Format fit. A business experimenting with its first use cases needs a different program than a company already scaling AI across departments. Executives should enter a program with one or two strategic questions they need to answer, like the following: Which AI use cases deserve funding?

How should the organization evaluate vendors?

Who owns AI risk?

Which policies should govern employee use of public generative AI tools?

How should leaders measure value beyond productivity claims? The strongest programs produce practical outputs, Kesharwani said. These may include an AI opportunity map, a governance framework, a use-case prioritization model, a risk-tiering approach, a workforce readiness plan or an executive decision structure. Organizations should also decide whether to enroll a single leader, a cross-functional group or a broader cohort in a program. Sending one executive may help an organization test a program or develop an internal champion. Team enrollment makes more sense when leaders need a shared vocabulary, stronger alignment and a coordinated plan. "AI transformation is a team sport because you need to create a shared language and momentum across all levels of the organization," said Kristin Ginn, founder of AI-adoption consultancy TrnsfrmAItn and a former Microsoft Copilot adoption leader.