How to get executive buy-in for sustainability

Sustainability is an increasingly important pillar of long-term organizational success.

In fact, it's one of the top three priorities for business leaders, and 83% of organizations have increased sustainability investments in the last year, according to a Deloitte survey. However, one of the most important and challenging elements of a sustainability strategy is gaining executive buy-in as early as possible.

Support from the C-suite helps organizations align their sustainability efforts and get cross-functional support. Without this buy-in, sustainability cannot be maintained long-term. Getting executives on board with sustainability requires a strong business case, strategic communication and measurable value.

Here's how sustainability leaders can get the executive buy-in needed for successful sustainability efforts.

Understanding the executive perspective To gain executive buy-in for sustainability, leaders must understand the executive perspective and identify a shared objective. C-suite leaders and executives have clear priorities that sustainability leaders can connect with, including the following: Competitiveness.

Risk management.

Shareholder value.

Revenue growth.

Cost optimization. Sustainability leaders also need to address the C-suite's concerns and objections regarding sustainability initiatives. Executives may be hesitant to approve sustainability initiatives due to concerns such as upfront costs, a lack of measurable data, regulatory uncertainty and additional day-to-day duties. "The challenge for sustainability leaders is not convincing executives that sustainability matters. It is demonstrating how sustainability affects the business outcomes executives are already accountable for delivering," said Courtney Tripp, director of sustainability and strategy for the Industry Americas team at Grundfos. Sustainability leaders are tasked with shifting sustainability from a nice-to-have to a strategic imperative. "The shift happens when sustainability is tied directly to business durability and future demand," said Alex Papadopoulos, president of Egéa Wealth Management. "We are seeing that in real time through electrification, grid modernization, battery storage and renewable infrastructure -- all of which are becoming more important because they address real economic and operational challenges." To demonstrate value, leaders can connect sustainability initiatives -- for example, water -- to concrete financial metrics and quantified ROI data. "In the past, [water has] been viewed as an environmental issue. In reality, for many manufacturers, food producers, data center operators and energy companies, water availability and quality directly affect production, operating costs and long-term growth plans," Tripp said.

Building the business case A strong sustainability business case should align with overall business goals and objectives. It should also address any executive questions, including how the initiative supports strategic priorities and contributes to business growth, resilience and adaptability. "Supply chain fragility, regulatory risk, insurance repricing or outright loss, operational disruptions -- these are sustainability risks that show up in operations whether or not the company has a sustainability function," said Daniel Abrahams, CEO at BeechTree. "The business case, quite simply, is environmental and climate risks are no longer only about doing the right thing, but responding to risks and opportunities that alter a balance sheet." When building a business case, sustainability leaders should focus on the following topics that will resonate with executives and decision-makers. Financial benefits and ROI The financial implications and ROI of sustainability are top of mind for executives. Many C-suite leaders may worry about the upfront cost of supporting sustainability initiatives and question the value and ROI the organization receives. A strong business plan should lay out cost savings and revenue growth opportunities, as well as other quantifiable financial benefits, such as reduced energy and utility costs and waste reduction. To support the case for financial benefits, sustainability leaders should focus on concrete metrics that prove ROI, like the following: Total upfront costs vs. projected long-term savings.

Net present value.

Annual cost savings from energy, water or waste. By turning sustainability investments into quantifiable financial benefits and profits, sustainability leaders can demonstrate measurable business value and position these investments as a financial opportunity rather than additional expenses. Risk mitigation and compliance Executives prioritize risk mitigation and the avoidance of non-compliance and regulatory scrutiny. A sustainability business case should lay out how sustainability initiatives can mitigate risks associated with existing and emerging environmental regulations and climate disclosures, as well as other benefits, such as supply chain resilience and reduced reputational risk. "Organizations often underestimate the cost of inaction," Tripp said. "When compliance costs, operational disruptions, customer expectations and future capital requirements are incorporated into the analysis, sustainability investments frequently deliver more attractive returns than initially assumed." Leaders should focus on metrics such as compliance-related cost savings and audit performance. A weak sustainability function usually signals something about how the organization makes decisions more broadly. Daniel AbrahamsCEO, BeechTree Competitive positioning and market opportunities Gaining a competitive advantage is more important -- and more difficult -- than ever in a crowded market. At the same time, sustainability is an increasingly important factor in investor decisions, customer purchasing and supplier relationships. When organizations invest in sustainability, they can gain a competitive advantage, differentiate themselves in the market and open up new opportunities. "I've watched candidates pass on roles at companies whose sustainability function didn't hold up to scrutiny," Abrahams said. "Those candidates have learned that a weak sustainability function usually signals something about how the organization makes decisions more broadly." Leaders should demonstrate ways that sustainability can better position the organization, including the following: Stronger brand reputation.

Improved customer loyalty.

Better employee retention.

Stronger innovation.

New market opportunities. To measure and demonstrate the strategic value of sustainability, leaders can benchmark against competitors and industry standards.