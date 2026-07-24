IBM infrastructure revenue down; open source, quantum on rise

Despite last week's warning by IBM CEO Arvind Krishna of a 7% dip in second quarter revenue for the company's infrastructure business, coupled with a disappointing financial performance of its Z series of mainframes, the executive came back just days later with a decidedly more optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.

Initially, Krishna attributed the poor performance to a significant shift in spending among its largest corporate accounts from software to hardware, including servers, storage and memory products, because of the anticipated rise in costs of those products later this year. Another factor was IBM's failure to close "tens of deals" for the quarter ending June 30. On this news, IBM's stock dropped a record-setting 25% in one day.

But speaking at the company's quarterly financial analyst meeting Wednesday, Krishna said about 30% of those deals that failed to close have now been signed just over the past three weeks and he is confident the company will close as many as 75% of them by the end of the year.

"The sales that slipped away towards the end of the second quarter aren't so much lost sales as they are delayed sales," Krishna told financial analysts.

While IBM took a hard hit with the pre-announcement of revenues, some analysts lauded his moral courage to do so.

"Most financial analysts thought (the pre-announcement) was a good move," said Frank Dzubeck, president of Communications Network Architects in Washington, D.C. "It showed he had the moral fortitude to step forward, which is in the best interest of both investors and larger corporate customers. He's a hero, at least for now, among those guys."

At the same time, there could be a downside to the pre-announcement. While IBM quickly regained a third of the delayed sales, with more to come over the short term, if they don't roll over, users and analysts will come back with less mercy.

"If these additional sales fail to come through, he'll go from hero to goat by the end of the third quarter," Dzubeck said.

If these additional sales fail to come through, [Krishna will] go from hero to goat by the end of the third quarter. Frank DzubeckPresident, Communications Network Architects

The fine print on IBM's financials With the unexpected steep drop in infrastructure software sales, IBM has lowered its expectations for overall revenue growth. Originally, IBM anticipated revenue growth for the full year to be 5% or slightly higher, but now the vendor believes it will be between 4% and 5%. On the upside, the company expects to increase free cash flow by $1 billion for the full year. Software accounts for nearly 45% of IBM's total revenue, Krishna told financial analysts. That business has been steadily repositioned to go after what he sees as higher growth markets, including hybrid cloud, data across hybrid cloud, data, automation, and mission-critical transaction processing software running on mainframes. "We have held the view that the unprecedented investment in AI infrastructure and models we have made will increase pressure on enterprises to generate meaningful returns from that spend," Krishna said. "The value will increasingly shift towards the orchestration and data layers, so that clients can optimize outcomes, cost and governance across multiple models and agents." Revenue of its open source offerings continues to grow, according to Krishna. Red Hat sales grew slightly from 10% to 11% of sales in the second quarter, driven by improvements made to its subscription business as well as continued stable growth in consumption-based services. OpenShift annual recurring revenue is now $2.2 billion, reflecting the demand of the company's containerization and virtualization products, where IBM now has about $680 million of contracts signed since early 2024, Krishna said. IBM's HashiCorp and Confluent acquisitions continue to show strong momentum as well, Krishna noted. "As AI adoption moves from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, we are more aggressively investing in more specialized technical and client-facing talent, including forward-deployed engineers," Krishna said. "Our conviction in the strength of our business and ability to capture the future growth opportunities remains unchanged." IBM's consulting business reported revenue of $5.3 billion for the quarter, which was flat compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Infrastructure revenues were $3.8 billion, down 7% from the previous quarter; hybrid infrastructure revenue fell 10%; IBM Z mainframe revenue plummeted some 42%; but the distributed infrastructure group's revenue jumped 37%. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna speaks at the Think conference in May.