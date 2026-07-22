Top legacy modernization tools of 2026

Although we're three decades into the era of cloud computing, legacy systems are still a common part of enterprise IT landscapes. Finding ways to modernize those systems is important to increase IT efficiency and scalability -- not to mention speeding adoption of new technology, like generative and agentic AI.

And while legacy system modernization can be a tough process, there are modernization tools that can help. This article compares six major offerings: AWS Transform, Google Cloud Migration Center, IBM Transformation Advisor, Kodesage, Microsoft Azure Accelerate and OpenLegacy. It also explains how each helps businesses migrate legacy systems into modern architectures and environments.

The goals and requirements of modernization projects vary widely, as do the tools used to implement them. Key aspects to consider when evaluating a modernization tool include:

A modernization tool is one that helps streamline the process of migrating a legacy system to take advantage of more modern technology. Examples include moving an on-prem workload that would scale better in the cloud, or a platform that depends on an outdated OS and should move to a modern hosting environment.

Top legacy modernization tools to explore

Now that we’ve outlined what to assess when comparing legacy modernization tools, let’s look at some specific offerings, listed in alphabetical order.

AWS Transform

AWS Transform uses agentic AI technology to help organizations plan and execute modernization projects. Launched in May 2025, it is a successor to AWS Migration Hub, which stopped accepting new projects in late 2025. Core capabilities include:

Support for a wide variety of legacy platforms and programming languages.

Can modernize legacy applications via legacy code refactoring and architectural transformation.

Generates infrastructure as code (IaC) configurations to automate the deployment of modernized apps into the AWS cloud.

AWS Transform stands apart from most other modernization tools due to its heavy use of agentic AI as a way of offering a highly automated, autonomous, self-learning approach to modernization. However, AWS emphasizes that the tool keeps a human in the loop to ensure oversight of critical processes. A limitation is that it tightly integrates with the AWS cloud and is poorly suited to help modernize workloads that will migrate to a different cloud.

Google Cloud Migration Center

Google Cloud Migration Center is a centralized modernization hub that integrates with a variety of other tools through Google Cloud Platform to power tasks such as migrating on-prem workloads into the cloud and refactoring application codebases. Core capabilities include:

Support for multiple modernization approaches, including lift-and-shift, replatforming and refactoring.

Automated asset discovery helps to identify workloads in need of modernization.

Workload rightsizing and optimization features to reduce cost and improve performance as part of modernization projects.

Google Cloud Migration Center is notable for being one of the more flexible modernization tools, given its support for a wide variety of workload types and multiple modernization strategies. Like other modernization tools tied to specific cloud platforms, however, Migration Center is tightly coupled with its hosting platform and is not a good option for modernization projects that don't involve Google Cloud.

IBM Transformation Advisor

Transformation Advisor is IBM's version of a centralized migration and modernization offering. The platform automatically identifies candidates for modernization, then helps plan and execute their migration into cloud-native environments. Key capabilities include:

Automatic assessment of on-prem and middleware apps to determine which workloads to modernize.

Extensive migration planning features that help align modernization strategy with business goals.

Cost estimation capabilities, which can help avoid costly mistakes when making modernization plans.

IBM Transformation Advisor is flexible enough to support migration to cloud environments other than IBM, although the tool works most seamlessly with modernization projects that target IBM infrastructure or platforms provided by Red Hat, like OpenShift. It is also primarily designed to modernize Java apps. It can support modernization of other workloads by migrating them to Docker containers, but without making extensive architectural changes to boost performance, cost-effectiveness or security.

Kodesage

Founded in 2024, Kodesage is a newcomer to the legacy tool market, but it has built a name for itself by focusing on a specific niche: refactoring decades-old legacy code. Key capabilities include:

The use of AI to assess and transform legacy code.

The ability to generate documentation alongside code changes.

Air-gapped and on-prem deployment options to help bolster security and compliance for workloads that are poor candidates for the generic cloud.

Kodesage is, in some respects, a software development tool more than an end-to-end modernization tool, but it's worth considering for projects where refactoring is the primary focus,

Microsoft Azure Accelerate

Launched in 2025, Microsoft Azure Accelerate is a consolidation of several modernization tools that Microsoft previously offered independently, such as Azure Innovate, Azure Migrate and Modernize. It aims to make all of Azure’s modernization and migration capabilities available through a central hub. Key capabilities include:

Access to hands-on modernization guidance, as well as software tools to help plan, orchestrate and execute modernization projects.

A heavy focus on making workloads AI-friendly as part of the modernization process by, for example, ensuring that data is ready to be ingested by AI tools.

Support for hybrid and on-prem architectures via Azure Arc integration.

Azure Accelerate stands out for the availability of expert modernization guidance, which makes this offering more than a mere software tool. In addition, although it relies heavily on other Azure services, it offers a fair amount of choice in deployment environments for modernized workloads. A potential downside is that it focuses on large-scale modernization projects and is likely to be overkill for those involving fewer apps or straightforward modernization needs -- like a simple lift-and-shift from on-prem to the cloud.

OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy is as close as it gets to an open source modernization tool that can work at enterprise scale. Other open source modernization offerings, such as OpenRewrite, can refactor legacy code and help with modernization projects, but they typically focus only on specific aspects of modernization. Although not all of the platform's tooling is open source, it adopts open standards and protocols wherever possible to help automate the modernization of legacy applications. Key capabilities include:

Using AI, it automatically generates APIs to modernize applications written in legacy languages, like COBOL, or hosted on legacy platforms.

Also uses AI to assist with modernization project planning and execution.

Using a technology-agnostic approach to modernization that can work with virtually any type of workload or cloud environment.

OpenLegacy stands apart from other modernization tools for its open source-first, technology-agnostic approach. However, the tool may require the use of some closed-source technology, such as GenAI services from vendors like OpenAI. In addition, it mainly targets use cases involving application architecture modernization, making the tool somewhat narrower in focus than general-purpose modernization platforms that support a variety of modernization strategies.

Chris Tozzi is a freelance writer, research adviser, and professor of IT and society who has previously worked as a journalist and Linux systems administrator.