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A 4-step action plan to modernize legacy systems
By assessing legacy systems and prioritizing modernization, enterprises can transform old infrastructure into a modern digital foundation that supports emerging technologies.
It's no secret that many enterprises still rely on legacy systems to run mission-critical operations. However, outdated platforms often leads to higher operational costs and slower innovation cycles.
According to the "2025 State of Legacy Software Modernization Report," by Researchscape International on behalf of Saritasa, 62% of U.S. organizations still rely on legacy systems. Half of the survey respondents who are still using legacy systems cited the top reason for holding off on modernization: the system still works. However, just because the system works doesn't mean it is good for the organization.
These systems may be specialized for a particular industry, proprietary products with no replacement option or even heavily customized line-of-business applications baked into essential workflows. But, as organizations continue operating with aging infrastructure, the associated risks and inefficiencies increase, weakening security and impeding innovation.
Key challenges include:
- Rising technical debt.
- Security and compliance vulnerabilities.
- Limited scalability and agility.
- Barriers to AI, analytics and cloud adoption.
The following action plan provides IT leaders with an essential framework for modernizing legacy systems. It consists of four core steps:
- Conduct a legacy system assessment.
- Prioritize system modernization.
- Develop a phased IT modernization roadmap.
- Establish governance to manage technical debt.
Step 1. Conduct a comprehensive legacy assessment
Most enterprises operate dozens or even hundreds of applications, often with poorly documented dependencies and ineffective version control. Without an accurate, comprehensive inventory, modernization efforts can miss hidden risks and integration challenges, leaving users unable to complete tasks. However, the inventory must cover more than just the application name and version. Instead, plan to capture information about how the applications are used.
Categories and key information for this inventory include:
Business criticality
- Role in revenue generation or core operations.
- Impact of system failure.
Technical debt
- Outdated languages or frameworks.
- Unsupported operating systems.
- Technical support from the original vendor.
- Custom integrations and fragile code.
Security and compliance risk
- Unpatched vulnerabilities.
- Unsupported software.
- Lack of modern identity management.
- Patch availability from the original vendor.
Operational performance
- Maintenance costs.
- Downtime risk.
- Scalability constraints.
- Cloud hosting options.
- Application interaction capabilities.
The inventory and risk assessment should produce three primary items:
- A complete application inventory.
- A dependency map of systems and integrations.
- A legacy modernization readiness and priority scorecard.
These insights help identify which systems pose the highest risk or offer the greatest modernization value.
Step 2. Prioritize legacy applications for modernization
Prioritization is crucial. Attempting to modernize every legacy system simultaneously overwhelms budgets and teams. Instead, use application rationalization frameworks to identify the highest-value candidates. Build a prioritization model based on several criteria.
Business impact
- Revenue dependency.
- Customer experience impact.
- Digital employee experience impact.
- Operational continuity.
Risk exposure
- Security vulnerabilities.
- Compliance obligations.
- Vendor end-of-support timelines.
Cost profile
- Infrastructure and maintenance costs.
- Potential savings from modernization.
Innovation potential
- Ability to support cloud, analytics or AI initiatives.
Various categories exist for organizing modernization projects which provide manageable, effective approaches to deliver measurable business value quickly. Four common choices are:
- Modernize immediately.
- Refactor or replatform.
- Retain temporarily.
- Retire.
3. Create a phased IT modernization roadmap
A phased modernization strategy grounded in comprehensive inventory and organized by informed prioritization reduces risk and improves outcomes. Large, one-time migrations often fail due to complex dependencies and operational disruption—especially during the organization's first attempt to modernize a critical component.
The core elements of a phased modernization roadmap are:
Define the target architecture. Many organizations are moving toward cloud-native infrastructure, microservice-based architectures or API-driven integrations.
Plan incremental releases. Breaking large modernization projects into smaller phases allows teams to deliver faster results, gather feedback from business users and adjust strategy as needed.
Begin with pilot programs. Early pilot initiatives help validate modernization approaches by stress-testing tools and processes. They also provide measurable results to justify additional migrations.
Support hybrid environments. Legacy and modern systems will often coexist during transition. Plan for integration using APIs, middleware or integration platforms.
Phased migration benefits
A phased approach to modernization offers multiple benefits:
- Reduced operational risk to mission-critical systems.
- Faster time-to-value migrations and improved ROI.
- Continuous improvement cycles and process enhancement opportunities.
- Clearer cost predictability and control.
Step 4. Establish governance for technical debt management
Technical debt persists after modernization, requiring continuous governance. Managing it must be part of the broader IT strategy.
Key governance practices include the following:
- Assign clear ownership. Every application and system should have defined technical and business owners.
- Track measurable metrics. Monitor code quality indicators, security vulnerabilities, infrastructure utilization and maintenance costs.
- Conduct regular architecture reviews. Architecture review boards help ensure modernization standards remain consistent across the entire inventory.
Technical debt is a business issue
Executives must recognize that technical debt is a business issue that impacts:
- The cost of maintaining legacy infrastructure.
- The risk exposure outdated systems create.
- The strategic benefits of modernization investments.
As such, it requires strong governance to ensure modernization progress continues after the initial transformation effort.
Damon Garn owns Cogspinner Coaction and provides freelance IT writing and editing services. He has written multiple CompTIA study guides, including the Linux+, Cloud Essentials+ and Server+ guides, and contributes extensively to TechTarget Editorial, The New Stack and CompTIA Blogs.