A 4-step action plan to modernize legacy systems

It's no secret that many enterprises still rely on legacy systems to run mission-critical operations. However, outdated platforms often leads to higher operational costs and slower innovation cycles.

According to the "2025 State of Legacy Software Modernization Report," by Researchscape International on behalf of Saritasa, 62% of U.S. organizations still rely on legacy systems. Half of the survey respondents who are still using legacy systems cited the top reason for holding off on modernization: the system still works. However, just because the system works doesn't mean it is good for the organization.