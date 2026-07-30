Essential metrics for AI hardware management

IT hardware has always been a critical and costly aspect of modern business, but the rise of AI has placed dynamic new demands on this infrastructure. To deal with these new requirements, a comprehensive set of metrics have been created to track the health, efficiency and cost of infrastructure resources and services.

Proper utilization metrics help companies maximize machine learning (ML) model performance, prevent bottlenecks, ensure availability and manage the ever-increasing costs of cloud and local infrastructure. IT monitoring metrics paint a picture of the environment over time, letting business and technology leaders see trends, plan for future AI infrastructure investments and ensure cost-effective AI platforms. AI infrastructure metrics typically fall into four categories: compute, network, storage and business performance.

Compute metrics for AI infrastructure Compute metrics are at the heart of AI infrastructure. ML and AI depend on advanced processors, including GPUs, tensor processing units (TPUs) and neural processing units for high-performance mathematical operations. Processors, memory and model use define AI performance and corresponding cost efficiency. A cross-section of important metrics for AI compute characteristics includes the following: GPU memory saturation occurs when video random access memory (VRAM) on the GPU subsystem is fully used and the GPU then must access slower system RAM across suboptimal interfaces, such as the PCIe bus. Saturation will cause severe performance degradation and result in out-of-memory errors during ML training and inference. GPU memory should generally not exceed 60%-80% utilization to ensure adequate space for model parameters, gradients and other data elements.

occurs when video random access memory (VRAM) on the GPU subsystem is fully used and the GPU then must access slower system RAM across suboptimal interfaces, such as the PCIe bus. Saturation will cause severe performance degradation and result in out-of-memory errors during ML training and inference. GPU memory should generally not exceed 60%-80% utilization to ensure adequate space for model parameters, gradients and other data elements. GPU memory bandwidth is the rate of data transfer between a GPU and its VRAM, which provides a high-speed workspace for storing GPU data. The metric is measured in gigabytes per second (GB/s) or terabytes per second. The critical issue is to ensure enough bandwidth where VRAM data can flow without disruption. If data can't feed the GPUs fast enough, it pauses while it waits for the VRAM to catch up. Inadequate GPU memory bandwidth will slow ML training and inference.

is the rate of data transfer between a GPU and its VRAM, which provides a high-speed workspace for storing GPU data. The metric is measured in gigabytes per second (GB/s) or terabytes per second. The critical issue is to ensure enough bandwidth where VRAM data can flow without disruption. If data can't feed the GPUs fast enough, it pauses while it waits for the VRAM to catch up. Inadequate GPU memory bandwidth will slow ML training and inference. GPU memory capacity is the total amount of memory available to the GPUs measured in GBs. Capacity is typically coupled with saturation metrics to gauge overall GPU memory use. If utilization regularly reaches saturation, additional memory capacity might be justified. In 2026, GPU memory capacity varies from 16 GB to 140 GB per GPU depending on the workload and AI infrastructure.

is the total amount of memory available to the GPUs measured in GBs. Capacity is typically coupled with saturation metrics to gauge overall GPU memory use. If utilization regularly reaches saturation, additional memory capacity might be justified. In 2026, GPU memory capacity varies from 16 GB to 140 GB per GPU depending on the workload and AI infrastructure. GPU utilization is the percentage of time that a GPU or other processor accelerator technology is active. The goal is to see moderately high levels of use. Typical GPU utilization characteristics include 80% to 95% for training cycles, and 70% to 90% for ongoing inference. Lower percentages suggest that the GPU is underutilized, reducing the cost-effectiveness of the GPU investment. Higher percentages mean that the GPU might be overutilized and could become a bottleneck to AI performance, so additional capacity might be justified.

is the percentage of time that a GPU or other processor accelerator technology is active. The goal is to see moderately high levels of use. Typical GPU utilization characteristics include 80% to 95% for training cycles, and 70% to 90% for ongoing inference. Lower percentages suggest that the GPU is underutilized, reducing the cost-effectiveness of the GPU investment. Higher percentages mean that the GPU might be overutilized and could become a bottleneck to AI performance, so additional capacity might be justified. Hardware memory error rates , such as bit flips, are common and almost all are readily correctable on the fly. However, AI creates enormous stress on high-performance memory subsystems and interconnects, and heavy data transfer loads can often drive higher hardware memory errors. Each error delays data transfers and processing while it's corrected or, if left uncorrected, while it reprocesses. Tracking memory error rates and throughput metrics can help infrastructure experts optimize compute performance, identify unreliable memory subsystems and can justify the investment in high-quality memory using advanced error correction techniques.

, such as bit flips, are common and almost all are readily correctable on the fly. However, AI creates enormous stress on high-performance memory subsystems and interconnects, and heavy data transfer loads can often drive higher hardware memory errors. Each error delays data transfers and processing while it's corrected or, if left uncorrected, while it reprocesses. Tracking memory error rates and throughput metrics can help infrastructure experts optimize compute performance, identify unreliable memory subsystems and can justify the investment in high-quality memory using advanced error correction techniques. ML model latency is the amount of time for a model to process a request and return a response. It's typically measured in milliseconds per request. Throughput and latency are often used together as an overall measure of model efficiency. For example, high throughput and low latency suggest that the model is operating at high efficiency.

is the amount of time for a model to process a request and return a response. It's typically measured in milliseconds per request. Throughput and latency are often used together as an overall measure of model efficiency. For example, high throughput and low latency suggest that the model is operating at high efficiency. ML model throughput provides a measure of the model's performance by determining the number of requests a model can handle per second. It can be measured in many places. Falling throughput suggests the presence of bottlenecks, unoptimized or poorly configured infrastructure.

provides a measure of the model's performance by determining the number of requests a model can handle per second. It can be measured in many places. Falling throughput suggests the presence of bottlenecks, unoptimized or poorly configured infrastructure. Model floating-point operations per second (FLOPS) utilization is a popular standard for training efficiency. MFU is the ratio of achieved theoretical compute performance, measured in billions of FLOPS or TFLOPs to peak hardware capacity. Ideally, the model achieves full utilization of hardware capacity. In actual practice, however, an MFU of 40% or better typically indicates a healthy, well-performing model.

Network metrics for AI infrastructure Although GPUs and other processing technologies take the AI spotlight, computing prowess is worthless without the ability to move data. Networking provides the vital interconnectivity needed to move data to and from GPUs, storage and systems. An AI infrastructure must support high-throughput, low-latency data pipelines, such as 400 Gigabit Ethernet, 800 GbE or InfiniBand, and seamless interGPU communication. Several metrics can provide useful insights into network performance, such as the following. InterGPU bandwidth or throughput represents the speed of data transfers between GPUs or other processors within a single server. The goal is to ensure that there's enough bandwidth to keep compute processors busy. Insufficient bandwidth will starve processors of data and leave them idle, wasting time and capital investment.

represents the speed of data transfers between GPUs or other processors within a single server. The goal is to ensure that there's enough bandwidth to keep compute processors busy. Insufficient bandwidth will starve processors of data and leave them idle, wasting time and capital investment. InterGPU latency represents the time needed for a data packet to travel between GPUs. Low latency typically indicates there are no bottlenecks. It's normal for latency to increase as AI systems become busier, such as during training and inference. However, excessive latency suggests bottlenecks or an unoptimized infrastructure design.

represents the time needed for a data packet to travel between GPUs. Low latency typically indicates there are no bottlenecks. It's normal for latency to increase as AI systems become busier, such as during training and inference. However, excessive latency suggests bottlenecks or an unoptimized infrastructure design. Internode latency gauges the time needed for data to travel between AI nodes or servers often fitted with high-performance network links such as InfiniBand or remote direct memory access (RDMA) over converged ethernet or RoCE. As with interGPU latency, low latency and high throughput internode performance is essential for maintaining synchronization in distributed ML training or AI inference processes.

gauges the time needed for data to travel between AI nodes or servers often fitted with high-performance network links such as InfiniBand or remote direct memory access (RDMA) over converged ethernet or RoCE. As with interGPU latency, low latency and high throughput internode performance is essential for maintaining synchronization in distributed ML training or AI inference processes. Queue depths and buffer use are important because networks rely on queues or buffers to hold data briefly while waiting for network availability. A well-designed AI fabric uses networking architectures intended for high bandwidth and low latency, which should keep queue or buffer use to a minimum. Increasing queue or buffer use suggests network congestion, which stalls data movement and leaves processors idle.

are important because networks rely on queues or buffers to hold data briefly while waiting for network availability. A well-designed AI fabric uses networking architectures intended for high bandwidth and low latency, which should keep queue or buffer use to a minimum. Increasing queue or buffer use suggests network congestion, which stalls data movement and leaves processors idle. AI fabric packet loss is another important networking metric. Some lost or dropped packets are normal in networking, and lost data can simply be resent. However, the time to resend lost packets can impair ML training and AI inference performance. AI fabrics depend on high-bandwidth, low-latency, zero-loss networks to maintain optimum MFU. This requires careful and dedicated design.

is another important networking metric. Some lost or dropped packets are normal in networking, and lost data can simply be resent. However, the time to resend lost packets can impair ML training and AI inference performance. AI fabrics depend on high-bandwidth, low-latency, zero-loss networks to maintain optimum MFU. This requires careful and dedicated design. RDMA or RoCE drops is a metric that measures errors or losses when advanced server technologies, such as RDMA and RoCE, directly exchange memory data between systems without going through a CPU. This approach vastly improves data exchange performance and helps infrastructure experts identify and mitigate GPU synchronization problems. CPUs typically handle data movement to and from memory.

Storage metrics for AI infrastructure Effective AI is dependent on enormous volumes of data, often stored in data warehouses or vast data lakes. This data must be exchanged with servers across a network, but storage resources play a part in an effective AI infrastructure. The following common storage metrics can be extended to support complex AI infrastructures. Storage throughput measures the total volume of data moved over time. It's a useful metric because storage subsystems must provide massive blocks of data to keep GPUs and AI processing pipelines filled. Read/write throughput can be measured in GB/s. Falling or disrupted figures suggest storage bottlenecks that should be investigated and remediated.

measures the total volume of data moved over time. It's a useful metric because storage subsystems must provide massive blocks of data to keep GPUs and AI processing pipelines filled. Read/write throughput can be measured in GB/s. Falling or disrupted figures suggest storage bottlenecks that should be investigated and remediated. Storage IOPS measures the quantity of individual storage I/O operations over time and is a close corollary to storage throughput. While both metrics are important for storage, IOPS can be particularly meaningful for small batch files, random inference queries and metadata-centric workloads. IOPS disruptions indicate possible bottlenecks in the storage subsystem.

measures the quantity of individual storage I/O operations over time and is a close corollary to storage throughput. While both metrics are important for storage, IOPS can be particularly meaningful for small batch files, random inference queries and metadata-centric workloads. IOPS disruptions indicate possible bottlenecks in the storage subsystem. Storage latency is the time needed to transfer data from storage to GPU memory for processing. Ideally, storage subsystems are selected and networked to provide very low latency. Increasing storage latency can reduce model training efficiency by slowing weight updates or delaying the transfer of data collected from IoT and other real-world sources.

is the time needed to transfer data from storage to GPU memory for processing. Ideally, storage subsystems are selected and networked to provide very low latency. Increasing storage latency can reduce model training efficiency by slowing weight updates or delaying the transfer of data collected from IoT and other real-world sources. Storage capacity and utilization metrics monitor the total amount of storage in the environment as well as the amount of storage used. They are both often well into the terabyte range and sometimes into the petabyte range. As data volumes and retention demands increase, free storage capacity typically declines over time, providing an objective justification for additional storage upgrades.