Is your data infrastructure ready for the zettabyte era?

The world has entered the zettabyte era, a period where surging data growth threatens to overwhelm the systems designed to manage it.

IDC reported that global data reached 181 zettabytes in 2025 and is projected to reach 394 zettabytes by 2028, as GenAI and high-value data spur new enterprise data needs. For data leaders, the issue is no longer just how much data can be stored, but whether the combination of infrastructure, automation and governance can work together to keep expanding data estates usable and trustworthy.

Organizations that treat data growth only as a capacity problem will struggle, while those that treat storage management as an operational discipline will be better prepared to control costs, reduce risk, and convert data growth into business value.

Scale changes everything for data operations The zettabyte era isn't just about more data. It forces organizations to reevaluate how they store, manage, protect and govern large data estates. For example, moving large datasets can become cost-prohibitive, making data residency and placement decisions more important earlier in the architecture process. Likewise, manual administration becomes impractical, and metadata becomes essential for finding, governing, and reusing data. Zettabyte-era readiness requires scalable infrastructure, clear governance and a data-driven culture. Organizations that succeed won't necessarily be the ones with the most storage capacity but the ones that build the operational discipline to manage data at this scale.

Infrastructure readiness Infrastructure readiness means more than just acquiring the capacity to store zettabytes of data but also designing policy-based automation. Humans simply cannot manage data at this scale. Policy engines, automated data lifecycle management and AI-assisted operations help enforce placement, retention and consistent access policies. Additionally, organizations must rethink their performance needs beyond business workloads and consider their management plans. Organizations must consider whether their data and storage management tools have sufficient hardware resources to keep pace with this unprecedented growth. Cost control also becomes more difficult as data volume grows. Small inefficiencies in retention, duplication and placement can lead to significant costs across large estates. Infrastructure readiness questions Can the organization enforce storage, retention and access policies automatically?

Can the data be moved, tiered or archived without manual intervention?

Can management systems scale with storage capacity, metadata volume and policy complexity?

Cultural readiness Cultural readiness means treating data as a shared business asset, not an inventory IT manages. When an organization has a few terabytes of data, manual effort compensates for weak procedures. It's a common scenario where a few employees have extensive institutional knowledge -- someone knows where a file is or which spreadsheet is correct. Organizations must replace these workarounds and other poor data management practices, such as multiple departments storing their own copies of a centralized dataset. That disorganization is tolerable in small environments, but as data and companies grow, it will hinder data readiness efforts by creating duplication, inconsistent definitions and governance gaps. To operate at zettabyte scale, data culture must evolve. Organizations must replace inconsistent procedures and undocumented institutional knowledge with standards for creating, classifying and handling data. Cultural readiness questions Does every critical dataset have an owner?

Do employees understand their data stewardship responsibilities?

Are data standards documented, taught and followed consistently?