Qlik launches data engineering tools to aid AI development

After unveiling a spate of features during its annual user conference in April, Qlik is now delivering some of the data engineering tools designed to prepare data for AI that had been in preview.

New generally available features include agents for data quality that enable users to create and edit data quality rules, measure the quality of data points and datasets with trust scores and other metrics, and detect or report anomalies. In addition, among other new capabilities, Qlik launched a catalog that helps users standardize terminology and discover data assets.

Collectively, Qlik's capabilities are intended to aid data preparation for AI so that enterprises can more easily close the gap between the desire to build extensive multi-agent networks and the reality of building agents and other AI applications that can be trusted to deliver accurate outputs in production.

"This is a good update from Qlik for data engineers using their platform," Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy, told TechTarget. "No big breakthroughs, but very useful AI integration. … For the gap that Qlik correctly identifies -- between ambition and readiness -- this is very helpful."

Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, similarly noted that Qlik's new features are valuable because they integrate agents to improve data engineering efficiency.

"These capabilities move beyond simply using AI to generate code by embedding agentic AI throughout the data engineering lifecycle," he told Techtarget. "Organizations can now discover, validate, govern, and package trusted data products more efficiently, helping reduce engineering backlogs while accelerating delivery of AI-ready data without sacrificing governance or lineage."

Based in King of Prussia, Penn., Qlik is a longtime business intelligence and data integration vendor that is evolving as AI becomes the means of generating insights and consuming BI.

Mike Capone, who had been Qlik's CEO since January 2018, stepped down suddenly after the vendor's annual Connect user conference. Saugata Saha, who comes to Qlik from S&P Global where he led market intelligence, was named Qlik's president and CEO a month after Capone's resignation and will officially begin his new roles on July 31.

Preparing for AI production Although agentic AI development has been a major focus for many enterprises over the past couple of years, most AI pilots still don't make it into production. Problems with the data that informs agents are not the only reason more AI projects fail than succeed, but they are among the more frequent causes. This is a good update from Qlik for data engineers using their platform. No big breakthroughs, but very useful AI integration. … For the gap that Qlik correctly identifies -- between ambition and readiness -- this is very helpful. Donald FarmerFounder and principal, TreeHive Strategy Agents need properly prepared data to perform, and they need it to be ready the instant they call on it to inform an action. Without AI-ready data, agents will make inferences based on the information they do have, which, if not complete, current or correct, leads to poor outputs. Left undetected, these outputs can have severe consequences, including lost revenue and regulatory noncompliance. With agents so reliant on AI-ready data, many data management providers' recent product development initiatives have focused on making data available for AI. Most -- including AWS, Databricks, Microsoft and Snowflake just last month -- have centered on making data discoverable for AI. Qlik, along with vendors such as Alteryx, is taking a different approach by focusing on preparing data for AI in a move informed by customer feedback in conjunction with watching market trends, according to Drew Clarke, Qlik's executive vice president of product and technology. "As organizations move from AI pilots to operational AI, the bottleneck is increasingly the data engineering work required to make data trusted, timely, governed and usable by both people and AI agents," he told TechTarget. "Customers told us they need more leverage in that layer, but without giving up governance, lineage or choice." In addition to data quality agents and a catalog to organize data assets, specific Qlik data engineering tools that are now generally available include the following: Data Products, a feature that aids teams as they build, manage and govern data products so that curated datasets and other assets are easy to operationalize and reuse for analytics and AI.

Declarative Pipelines with Coding, a feature that allows data engineers to work with approved third-party coding agents and development environments to build and manage AI pipelines.

Expanded Model Context Protocol capabilities that enable authorized agents and other AI tools to access proprietary data and business logic stored in Qlik's secure environment, so they have the context to properly perform. Perhaps the most valuable of the new features is Data Products because it enables enterprises to deliver reusable, trusted data for analytics and AI, according to Catanzano. "Rather than recreating datasets for every initiative, organizations can establish governed data products that become a reliable foundation for multiple AI and business use cases," he said. However, while significant for existing Qlik customers, tools such as Data Products and data quality agents are not unique, Catanzano continued. "Many data platform vendors are adding AI-assisted development and governance features," he said. "Where Qlik differentiates itself is by combining agentic workflows, governance, open architecture and MCP-enabled interoperability, allowing customers to work with their preferred AI assistants and existing technology stack instead of locking them into a single ecosystem." Farmer likewise highlighted the value of the agents that assist teams in building and managing data products so that developers and engineers don't have to create new datasets every time there's a new AI or analytics project. "Qlik has always struggled somewhat with data reusability, especially as the common solution was to create 'data marts' stored in proprietary QlikView Data files," he said. "Data Products are a more mature and agile way of managing that scenario." Regarding Qlik's competitive standing, like Catanzano, Farmer noted that other vendors are offering similar capabilities. However, Qlik stands out by combining capabilities in a unified layer, he continued. "These features don't really differentiate Qlik because every data platform is shipping something similar, [but] Qlik has a defensible position in the combination of capabilities across a single governed platform," Farmer said.