Data quality, fast failures and quick wins key to AI success

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Now is the time for enterprises to be focused on not merely planning AI strategies but having success putting agents and other AI tools into production.

That was one of the messages delivered by a group of data industry experts during a breakout session at Domopalooza, the recent annual user conference held by data and analytics vendor Domo.

Moderated by Domo chief design officer and futurist Chris Willis, the panel of BARC U.S. analyst Kevin Petrie, Dresner Advisory Services analyst Chris Von Simpson and InformationWeek journalist Myles Suer discussed the importance of AI in the enterprise and how to have success developing AI applications.

"The winners are going to be the ones that can make this happen faster," Suer said.

It's been three-and-a-half years since OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT marked significant improvement in generative AI technology and spurred enterprises to significantly increase their investments in AI development. In that time, to help customers have success building AI tools, many data management and analytics vendors have created environments within their platforms designed to simplify developing AI tools informed by proprietary data so that the tools understand the unique characteristics of their organization.

However, despite the effort and attention paid to AI development, the overwhelming majority of AI initiatives fail before making it into production and enterprises are seeing no returns on their investments in AI.

"We've created incredible new capabilities that apply to the bulk of knowledge worker activities, but if you look at history, there are many cases where a disruptive technology arrives, but it takes decades to figure out how to put it to work," Petrie said, noting that U.S. productivity statistics have not yet been affected by AI. "We have work to do to really figure out how to put this massive technology to work."

Disorganized data that makes it difficult to discover and operationalize the relevant data that AI tools need for proper context and poor data quality are among the myriad problems enterprises encounter when developing AI tools. There are, however, ways to overcome the barriers to success when attempting to develop AI, according to the experts.

The importance of AI Enterprises need to experiment with AI development and soon have success deploying AI tools because of their transformative potential. We've created incredible new capabilities that apply to the bulk of knowledge worker activities, but … we have work to do to really figure out how to put this massive technology to work. Kevin PetrieAnalyst, BARC U.S. Applications such as chatbots and agents can improve decision-making by drastically simplifying the previously complex process of exploring and analyzing data, both boosting the overall knowledge of workers as well as improving the quality of major strategic decisions. In addition, AI tools can improve operational efficiency by automating repetitive business processes and performing previously manual tasks, so employees can spend their time doing more meaningful work and businesses can scale operations without having to add more staff. AI tools can even do much of the work required to prepare the data that gives them their own intelligence, such as checking the quality of data used for AI initiatives and retrieving the relevant data for agents to autonomously perform specific work, such as detecting fraud, optimizing supply chains and personalizing outreach. "AI can help you speed up data management," Petrie said. "AI can help with data quality, with metadata generation, documentation, preparation, integration and so forth. But you need people in control. … Probabilistic models can't get it right all the time, so the task is to figure out how to have humans deal with that ambiguity." In addition, enterprises need to be putting AI tools that perform as intended into production because competitors are likely doing so, and those that have success putting AI tools into production can derive significant competitive advantages over those that don't properly value AI's potential. "Your competitors are moving, so you need to start experimenting," von Simson said. "It's not so much about getting ahead, but it's about thriving, whatever that means for your organization -- you are building a concrete sense of value generation for your activities, and that will pay for your budget for AI and your continued experimentation." AI, when organizations have success building and deploying applications, is so potentially transformative that its effect is compared to that of electricity, the telephone and the internet. No business could compete without such technologies. And in a short amount of time, no business will be able to compete without AI being a ubiquitous part of their operations. "[CIOs are saying] that this is moving so fast and they need to be on top of it and understand it even better than they do," Suer said. "They are convinced that this is probably one of the biggest changes that they've ever been involved with."

Best practices While AI is viewed as a transformative technology, its benefits remain merely potential for most organizations rather than reality. Despite the ongoing lull as organizations struggle to develop agents and other AI tools that deliver relevant, accurate outputs at an acceptable level, the panelists noted that there are logical steps that can improve the likelihood of success. While myriad problems contribute to the high failure rate of AI initiatives, problems with the underlying data used to inform AI applications are prominent among them. Disorganized data, data that's isolated in disparate systems and can't be integrated, and poor data quality are common barriers. Therefore, making sure data is properly prepared for AI is critical for enterprises to increase the success rate of their development initiatives, according to Petrie, who noted that Jonas Prising, the CEO of ManpowerGroup, recently emphasized the importance of a modern data infrastructure when discussing AI development with The Wall Street Journal. "He talked about the need for a strong data foundation and … helping what is the number one obstacle to AI success, and that's data quality," Petrie said. In addition, BARC research found that organizations with executive-level involvement in ensuring data quality have more success building AI tools than those that don't, he continued. "It definitely makes sense for executives to show a level of proficiency with data and data quality to make sure that you have clean inputs," Petrie said. "Those folks make stronger inroads faster and … get more into production faster. They started with a strong base for the whole company." Another path toward success with AI is to keep experimenting -- even before data is completely AI ready -- and accept that failure is part of the development process, according to von Simson. "It takes time and money to [prepare data], and you're not going to have time to complete that exercise before you're out of time," he said. "So, you must experiment. You must try, fail fast, and learn faster. You have to start with where you're at now and what you can try this week, next week and so forth." In addition, alignment between an AI initiative and the enterprise's overall business goals is beneficial, von Simson continued. "Be strategic," he said. "Do things that are core to the value of your business. That's your guiding light. You try things out and hope they work, and if they don't, you move on. But like startups, you have to try and fail before you succeed. It's the human condition." Modest initial goals are also important when trying to move AI projects into production, according to Willis. When an organization attempts to overhaul major business processes as an initial foray into AI development, initiatives are destined to fail. But when an organization tries to build an AI tool with a very specific intent, the likelihood of success increases. That, in turn, builds momentum for additional projects. "You have to act responsibly and with purpose when trying to do these kinds of things," Willis said. "Those quick wins, the ones that are less risky than the bigger moonshots, are addictive." Finally, having a CIO with a foundation in AI and an understanding of models and what they can do is beneficial, according to Suer. In addition, the CIO needs to comprehend the business so that initiatives are designed to address business problems, and the CEO needs to be brought into the planning process rather than be an outside observer. "It is what it has been -- people, process and technology," Suer said. Domo chief design officer and futurist Chris Willis (left) moderates a panel discussion on AI development during Domo's annual user conference. Panelists include InformationWeek journalist Myles Suer (second from left), BARC U.S. analyst Kevin Petrie (second from right) and Dresner Advisory Services analyst Chris von Simson.