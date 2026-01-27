The trust-at-speed paradox: Most data governance wasn't built for AI

A fundamental tension is emerging in enterprise AI that few organizations are prepared to address. I call it the "trust-at-speed paradox," and it's quietly becoming the biggest obstacle between AI pilots and production deployments.

Organizations are racing to deploy agentic AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making. These systems promise unprecedented efficiency, operating at machine speed to analyze data, make decisions and take actions with minimal human intervention. But the faster these systems operate, the faster they propagate errors, act on compromised data or create cascading compliance violations.

When a human analyst makes a mistake, it's usually contained. They catch it, correct it and move on. When an AI agent acts on bad data, it can make hundreds of downstream decisions before anyone notices something is wrong. A single flaw in data lineage or quality doesn't create one problem; it triggers untraceable, cascading risk events that ripple through business processes at machine speed.

The governance gap Traditional data governance was designed for a different era. It assumed human-paced decision-making, including approval workflows in which someone reviews access requests, quarterly or annual audits, and manual oversight of data quality issues as they arise. Agentic AI breaks this model entirely. A human cannot approve every data access request when an agent is making thousands of decisions per hour. The math doesn't work, and the resulting latency would defeat the purpose. Without that oversight, organizations are effectively letting autonomous systems loose on their most sensitive data assets using governance frameworks that were never designed to monitor, control or audit machine-speed operations. This isn't a theoretical concern. Many organizations have AI pilots successfully running in controlled environments, but far fewer have moved to production at scale. In most cases, progress stalls due to mistrust in data quality and data governance, which fail to meet compliance and data security requirements.

The c-suite blind spot This governance gap is creating new risk exposure that boards and executives don't yet fully understand. When AI agents act autonomously, fundamental questions become surprisingly difficult to answer: Who is accountable when an agent makes a poor decision? How do you trace a business outcome back through an agent's decision chain? What data did it access, and was that data accurate at the moment of access? Fragmented governance creates visibility gaps at the executive level precisely when they need more visibility, not less. The irony is that organizations are deploying AI to gain a competitive advantage through speed and efficiency while simultaneously creating blind spots that could result in regulatory penalties, reputational damage and operational failures.