AI companies claim existing rules can govern agentic AI

AI companies are embracing agentic AI, billed as the next evolution of generative AI. As innovation continues, AI developers argue that current safety processes and existing state and federal rules can protect businesses and consumers starting to use the technology.

Social media giant Meta is one of many AI companies rolling out agentic AI capabilities. Agentic AI is an AI system composed of multiple AI agents that can act autonomously to complete tasks. Though AI tools are constantly evolving, existing consumer protection laws, contracts and sector-specific regulations, as well as an enterprise's own safety and security tools, can serve as technical guardrails for new capabilities like agentic AI, according to Erica Finkle, AI policy director at Meta.

"Seeing how all of that comes to play with respect to agents and AI more generally is a really important part of understanding where to go from here, and applying what exists in the best ways possible for the new and developing technology," Finkle said during an online panel discussion hosted by the Center for Data Innovation on Thursday.

In an enterprise use case, the agent essentially becomes an extension of the enterprise's IT system. A.J. BhadeliaAI public policy leader, Cohere

Panelist A.J. Bhadelia, AI public policy leader at AI company Cohere, echoed Finkle and said it will be critical to assess where current laws can be applied to products like AI agents and where there might be gaps to fill with additional laws and regulations. President Donald Trump's administration is currently developing an action plan to guide U.S. policy on AI.

Bhadelia said it's also important to focus on individual use cases, something the European Union's AI Act does for different AI systems, categorizing them into different buckets of risk. He said not all agentic AI applications carry the same level of risk. For example, building an AI agent to operate within an enterprise business carries a different level of risk than an AI agent developed to be consumer-facing.

"A consumer agent might operate in an uncontrolled environment, might have to handle unpredictable content, have limited assurances of security," he said. "In an enterprise use case, the agent essentially becomes an extension of the enterprise's IT system, subject to the same security and audit requirements."