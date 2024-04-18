Will AI replace customer service reps?

AI has already affected the number of customer service and sales agents needed in a contact center. Yet it won't replace the need for the human interaction they deliver.

AI will continue to have a profound role in boosting agent efficiency and improving overall CX. It was also a major topic at this year's Enterprise Connect conference in Orlando, Fla., where Metrigy hosted a panel of experts titled, "Job Shifting: When and How is AI Eliminating & Adding CX Positions." The panelists generally agreed that AI will help agents become more efficient and effective.

The panelists included Steve Brock, senior director of solutions marketing for Avaya; Vi Chau, head of product for Zoom phone and contact center; Josh Goldlust, vice president of product management, digital platform for Genesys; Rei Kasai, senior vice president and global head of product for Talkdesk; and Andrew Traba, vice president of product marketing for NICE.

Do contact centers need AI? AI can help customer service reps become more efficient, which contact centers need, according to one audience member who said he's not happy with the state of customer service. He also said that despite current investments in technology, customer service -- particularly with cable and telecom providers -- is still unacceptable. The audience responded in applause. Recapping Enterprise Connect 2024 18:28 The panelists agreed that problems remain in customer service, and said AI could solve some of them. For example, organizations can use agent assist technologies to improve agent performance with real-time context to personalize interactions, next-best-action recommendations to move to resolution quickly, sales advice and offers to keep disgruntled customers from switching to a competitor. Bots, like chatbots, can also automate many interactions, resulting in quicker resolution for customers. AI can automate entire interactions or assist and improve them. Either way, it affects service reps' jobs -- sometimes negatively and sometimes positively.

AI's effect on contact center staffing For several years, Metrigy's clients have asked whether AI and automation in the contact center have caused layoffs. Metrigy's research didn't see any meaningful results until early 2024. The rapid adoption and significant effect of generative AI contributed to this shift toward layoffs for many companies. When asked about AI's effect on the contact center, 36.8% of companies said they reduced headcount through layoffs, according to Metrigy's "AI for Business Success 2024-25" global study of 697 companies. In addition, 55.7% of companies said they reduced hiring new agents. So, for some companies, AI replaces existing agents or reduces the number of new agents needed. That's not necessarily a bad thing. When executed properly, organizations would see reduced costs, improved customer satisfaction and potentially increased revenue from AI. Still, contact center leaders should note that vendors don't like to emphasize that their products and services might result in layoffs, however desirable the business effect might be to select C-suite members. Additionally, AI can create jobs. While adding new jobs equates to more spending, they are crucial to successful AI deployments. For example, Metrigy's survey respondents said they are hiring data analysts, programmers, more security analysts, and more data scientists. Nearly 40% of companies are investing in more content managers to keep the knowledge base fresh, too, and many of these hires come from the contact center.