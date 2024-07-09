How AI can improve telecom RAN operations and analytics

Telecom operators are tightening their embrace of AI to transform their analytics capabilities and streamline radio access network operations.

The advent of generative AI has irrevocably altered the telecom industry. Telcos and their ecosystem partners are racing to use large language model-based tools to improve overall experiences in areas such as call center customer support, customer engagement and bill explanation.

At the same time, generative AI is leading telcos to shift from long-established AI and machine learning technologies. ML, in concert with AI, continues to play a key role in telco decision-making. But, as traditional analytics methods struggle to cope with the vast amount of data telecom operators obtain from diverse sources, this new generation of AI-driven predictive analytics provides telcos with the ability to extract actionable insights.

AI-driven analytics: Improving telco analytics outcomes AI-driven analytics can enable telecom operators to do the following: Gain a better understanding of customer behavior.

Predict network congestion.

Anticipate service demand fluctuations. With these advanced algorithms, telecom operators can optimize network resource allocation, enhance service quality and address network issues before they affect end users and customer satisfaction. They can also better manage churn. By employing advanced analytics, for example, telcos can prioritize how to retain customers who have reported unsatisfactory network experiences. Additionally, AI algorithms give operators the ability to comb through historical data more efficiently to predict network failures before they occur. This includes embedding AI and ML models within digital twins that can detect anomalies with incoming telemetry and trigger alerts to address emerging issues. AI-infused digital twins can also help telcos allocate resources more efficiently, pinpointing parts of the network that need infrastructure upgrades and modifications. These AI-enabled capabilities have a direct effect on emerging AI radio access network (RAN) strategies.