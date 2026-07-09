What enterprises are getting wrong about AI data readiness
AI adoption is accelerating -- so are failures. Without proper data governance, quality controls and infrastructure, even the best AI tools will underperform or fail completely.
Executive summary
• AI failures are skyrocketing. Project failure rates jumped from 17% to 42% between 2024 and 2025, with 72% of businesses potentially shutting down AI pilots due to poor data readiness rather than technology limitations.
• Common data mistakes limit success. Organizations prioritize data quantity over quality, underestimate governance requirements, rush deployment without proper infrastructure and fail to address legacy systems.
• Data readiness requires strategic foundations. Conduct comprehensive data audits, establish governance frameworks before launch, modernize infrastructure, build data literacy across teams and implement continuous quality monitoring.
When AI projects fail, many executives blame technology limitations or the AI tool itself. However, this mindset can overlook the root cause of many AI failures -- poor data readiness. As AI usage has grown exponentially, many enterprises are jumping into AI integrations without the proper data foundations, leading to project failures, security concerns and more.
AI project failure jumped from 17% to 42% between 2024 and 2025, according to S&P Global data. Seventy-two percent of businesses will potentially shut down AI pilots this year due to failing to meet KPIs, according to a Sovld report.
Common misconceptions about data readiness for AI – including focusing on data quantity rather than accuracy, underestimating governance and ignoring legacy architecture – can make AI integrations harder to maintain. This can increase the risk of costly pilot failures and security concerns.
To accelerate the ROI of AI adoption and avoid costly mistakes, it's essential that IT leaders and executives understand the gaps in AI data readiness and how to navigate enterprise AI challenges to ensure AI initiatives succeed in the long term.
The quantity over quality fallacy
One common mistake enterprises make regarding data is confusing data hoarding with data readiness. Having a large amount of data is ineffective if the data isn't accurate. Many organizations make the mistake of using big data rather than the right data, which can yield more relevant and actionable insights.
"Access to capable models is now table stakes," said Tim Bond, chief product officer at Adeptia, an AI data integration platform company. "The differentiator is whether your data has the context, quality, and structure for those models to act on."
When executives prioritize data quantity over quality, data can lack accuracy, completeness, consistency and timeliness. Holding and processing large amounts of low-quality data can lead to inflated cloud storage costs, regulatory risks and flawed data analytics.
When executives launch AI initiatives and train AI on low-quality data, initiatives are much more likely to fail and have significant impacts on security, productivity and the business's bottom line. Instead of gathering large volumes of low-quality data, IT leaders should focus on smaller volumes of well-structured, clean and relevant data.
"The gap is having data that is genuinely AI-ready: accessible, understandable and trustworthy," said Bond. "Which system is authoritative for which piece of data? How do entities relate to each other across systems? Which datasets are clean and consistent enough to put in front of an AI, and which ones will produce confident, wrong answers?"
Underestimating governance requirements
AI governance is expanding and evolving rapidly as AI usage grows and more businesses implement AI into everyday workflows. But many businesses make the mistake of viewing governance as a simple compliance box to check, rather than an AI enabler. This can lead to improper data handling, insufficient metadata management and data lineage issues.
Poor data governance can cause compliance issues on its own, but when that data is integrated with AI, the consequences are amplified. When AI is trained on datasets that are not properly governed, it can expose the organization to privacy and ethical risks, including data leaks, algorithmic bias and exposure of sensitive data.
"As enterprises scale AI across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the most competitive organizations are treating security and governance as design principles," said Linda Yao, vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and AI solutions, Lenovo. "They're establishing a security-first mindset across people, processes and architecture from the start, rather than retrofitting it after deployment."
Underestimating governance requirements can also introduce regulatory risks related to the GDPR, EU Artificial Intelligence Act and specific industry regulations. Strong data governance frameworks are essential to building and maintaining reliable AI integrations across the business. IT leaders should focus on comprehensive governance foundations, including clear ownership, accountability, standards and policies, before deploying any new AI in the organization.
The timing and sequencing mistake
Many enterprises jump into AI use cases before assessing data readiness or building infrastructure and AI simultaneously. However, jumping into AI usage too quickly without the right data structure can make it harder for AI pilots to scale and ultimately lead to failed AI initiatives due to data limitations.
Businesses can set unrealistic or poorly structured timelines to implement AI as quickly as possible. Skipping over preparation phases can ignore the essential data foundations that must be built for sustainable AI integration.
Instead, IT leaders should use the following sequence for strong, sustainable AI deployment:
- Assess business needs, data readiness, business capabilities and compliance risks.
- Prepare for deployment by ensuring data infrastructure for AI is ready to handle the new integration and clear guidance is in place.
- Pilot the program in phases to minimize risks and quickly address challenges.
- Scale the pilot across the organization with continuous monitoring and optimization.
Although many leaders aim for "quick wins" with AI, this can create long-term technical debt by implementing disconnected tools and scaling without the proper foundations in place. Leaders should assess the enterprise's data maturity before investing in AI to ensure the organization is prepared to use AI tools effectively.
Ignoring siloed and legacy architecture
For many organizations, implementing AI tools and AI-ready data architecture is somewhat new, and data is still trapped in departmental silos and legacy systems, resulting in incompatible and disjointed formats and standards across the organization.
"Siloed architecture doesn't just slow AI down. It makes verification structurally impossible," said Brandon Smith, chief technology officer at Helios Technologies. "You can't verify a claim against its source if that source lives in a separate database, governed by a separate team, structured in a separate schema, with no programmatic bridge to the systems holding the rest of the evidence."
Fragmented infrastructure can create technical debt and long-term inflated costs. To support scalability and long-term success, data platforms should be unified, accessible and streamlined through data centralization programs such as data lakes, lakehouses or data mesh architecture.
"AI systems often need to pull information from multiple sources, which requires consistency in permissions, data quality and auditability," said Kunal Tangri, chief operating officer and co-founder of Farsight. "When those systems are fragmented, organizations end up with uneven controls and visibility, which especially becomes a serious issue for highly regulated, complex industries."
Overlooking the human element
No matter how advanced an AI program is, maintaining the human element – of oversight and collaboration – is key to sustainable AI integration. Underinvestment in data training and change management when new systems are integrated can cause more than just failed pilot programs – it can affect employee turnover, productivity and organizational trust.
Businesses that move into AI deployment without properly preparing employees can lead to insufficient data literacy, resistance to collaboration and data sharing, and a lack of clear ownership of AI.
"The human element, including proper onboarding, intuitive user experiences, and the ability to guide the system, plays a major role in maintaining trust over time," said Tangri. "Human oversight is what helps ensure outputs meet the expectations of the people actually using them."
Often, cultural and organizational barriers to AI integration are more persistent and complex than technical ones. Without organizational buy-in, technology can quickly expose the business to risk and ultimately lead to AI implementation failures.
Data literacy should be a crucial prerequisite to building a data-driven culture and successful cross-functional teams. IT leaders can address the skills gap by assessing what the enterprise needs, comparing it to what it has and identifying upskilling opportunities to close the gap.
The path to true data readiness
"The companies failing aren't failing because AI doesn't work," said Smith. "They're failing because they never built the substrate underneath it -- the governed, traceable, architecturally sound foundation the model has to stand on."
To achieve and maintain true data readiness, IT and enterprise leaders should focus on the following steps:
- Conduct a comprehensive data audit. Assess critical data elements, such as quality, accessibility and governance gaps. Identify critical internal and external data sources for AI use cases.
- Establish governance frameworks before launch. Ensure that key elements, including ownership, standards and policies, are clearly defined. Implement metadata management and lineage tracking.
- Modernize infrastructure strategically. Create unified data platforms, break down silos and address technical debt before any AI deployment.
- Build data culture and literacy. Upskill employees to build data skills and confidence across the organization. Encourage cross-functional collaboration and define clear roles and responsibilities for data and AI oversight.
- Start with data strategy, not AI strategy. Ensure data foundations are sustainable before implementing advanced applications. Use data maturity models to assess AI data strategy and data readiness and determine if AI programs are ready for long-term success.
- Implement continuous quality monitoring. Ensure consistent data quality management and embed the process into workflows to maintain ongoing monitoring. Create feedback loops for continuous improvement and optimization.
- Prioritize ethical and responsible practices. Build trust and compliance from the start and address bias and fairness proactively.
Brandon Smith, chief technology officer at Helios Technologies
To figure out if an organization has achieved true data readiness needed for AI implementation, consider the following enterprise data readiness assessment checklist:
- Are data quality metrics in place?
- Is clear data ownership defined?
- Is cross-functional data access enabled?
- Are governance policies documented and enforced?
- Are all relevant teams trained on data literacy?
Alison Roller is a freelance writer with experience in tech, HR and marketing.