What enterprises are getting wrong about AI data readiness

Executive summary • AI failures are skyrocketing. Project failure rates jumped from 17% to 42% between 2024 and 2025, with 72% of businesses potentially shutting down AI pilots due to poor data readiness rather than technology limitations. • Common data mistakes limit success. Organizations prioritize data quantity over quality, underestimate governance requirements, rush deployment without proper infrastructure and fail to address legacy systems. • Data readiness requires strategic foundations. Conduct comprehensive data audits, establish governance frameworks before launch, modernize infrastructure, build data literacy across teams and implement continuous quality monitoring.

When AI projects fail, many executives blame technology limitations or the AI tool itself. However, this mindset can overlook the root cause of many AI failures -- poor data readiness. As AI usage has grown exponentially, many enterprises are jumping into AI integrations without the proper data foundations, leading to project failures, security concerns and more.

AI project failure jumped from 17% to 42% between 2024 and 2025, according to S&P Global data. Seventy-two percent of businesses will potentially shut down AI pilots this year due to failing to meet KPIs, according to a Sovld report.

Common misconceptions about data readiness for AI – including focusing on data quantity rather than accuracy, underestimating governance and ignoring legacy architecture – can make AI integrations harder to maintain. This can increase the risk of costly pilot failures and security concerns.

To accelerate the ROI of AI adoption and avoid costly mistakes, it's essential that IT leaders and executives understand the gaps in AI data readiness and how to navigate enterprise AI challenges to ensure AI initiatives succeed in the long term.

The quantity over quality fallacy

One common mistake enterprises make regarding data is confusing data hoarding with data readiness. Having a large amount of data is ineffective if the data isn't accurate. Many organizations make the mistake of using big data rather than the right data, which can yield more relevant and actionable insights.

"Access to capable models is now table stakes," said Tim Bond, chief product officer at Adeptia, an AI data integration platform company. "The differentiator is whether your data has the context, quality, and structure for those models to act on."

When executives prioritize data quantity over quality, data can lack accuracy, completeness, consistency and timeliness. Holding and processing large amounts of low-quality data can lead to inflated cloud storage costs, regulatory risks and flawed data analytics.

When executives launch AI initiatives and train AI on low-quality data, initiatives are much more likely to fail and have significant impacts on security, productivity and the business's bottom line. Instead of gathering large volumes of low-quality data, IT leaders should focus on smaller volumes of well-structured, clean and relevant data.

"The gap is having data that is genuinely AI-ready: accessible, understandable and trustworthy," said Bond. "Which system is authoritative for which piece of data? How do entities relate to each other across systems? Which datasets are clean and consistent enough to put in front of an AI, and which ones will produce confident, wrong answers?"

Underestimating governance requirements

AI governance is expanding and evolving rapidly as AI usage grows and more businesses implement AI into everyday workflows. But many businesses make the mistake of viewing governance as a simple compliance box to check, rather than an AI enabler. This can lead to improper data handling, insufficient metadata management and data lineage issues.

Poor data governance can cause compliance issues on its own, but when that data is integrated with AI, the consequences are amplified. When AI is trained on datasets that are not properly governed, it can expose the organization to privacy and ethical risks, including data leaks, algorithmic bias and exposure of sensitive data.

"As enterprises scale AI across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the most competitive organizations are treating security and governance as design principles," said Linda Yao, vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and AI solutions, Lenovo. "They're establishing a security-first mindset across people, processes and architecture from the start, rather than retrofitting it after deployment."

Underestimating governance requirements can also introduce regulatory risks related to the GDPR, EU Artificial Intelligence Act and specific industry regulations. Strong data governance frameworks are essential to building and maintaining reliable AI integrations across the business. IT leaders should focus on comprehensive governance foundations, including clear ownership, accountability, standards and policies, before deploying any new AI in the organization.

The timing and sequencing mistake

Many enterprises jump into AI use cases before assessing data readiness or building infrastructure and AI simultaneously. However, jumping into AI usage too quickly without the right data structure can make it harder for AI pilots to scale and ultimately lead to failed AI initiatives due to data limitations.

Businesses can set unrealistic or poorly structured timelines to implement AI as quickly as possible. Skipping over preparation phases can ignore the essential data foundations that must be built for sustainable AI integration.

Instead, IT leaders should use the following sequence for strong, sustainable AI deployment: