Enterprises Face New Storage Bottlenecks as AI Grows

AI and machine learning are being rapidly adopted across nearly all industries. Even so, AI cannot work without an underlying storage infrastructure that is well aligned with an AI workload's needs. It's no longer a matter of just how much storage an organization might have, but how quickly data can be accessed and processed.

Historically, enterprise storage has been primarily optimized for the data access patterns associated with transactional databases. However, this approach is unsuitable for AI workloads. AI workloads typically use massive amounts of data, much of which is unstructured. Unlike a database, access patterns are widely varied and mostly unpredictable. Unfortunately, data access bottlenecks can have a huge adverse effect on AI workloads, ultimately diminishing their business value.

Why Storage Matters in AI One of the most pervasive myths related to AI is that GPU performance matters above all else. In reality, though, GPUs may sit idle while waiting for data. Storage performance ultimately matters just as much as GPU performance. Having the world's fastest GPU means nothing if the underlying storage can't keep up.

How Storage Vendors are Responding to AI Demands AI-related storage challenges have driven storage vendors to introduce various changes. The most obvious of these changes is the move from SATA or SAS SSDs to NVMe-based flash storage. Vendors are doing this as a way of eliminating microsecond-level delays that might not have mattered much in the past, but now translate into wasted GPU cycles and increased costs. Another way that storage vendors are responding is by making greater use of NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF). This is important because AI clusters are composed of multiple nodes, each of which requires access to high-performance storage. Using NVMe-oF helps to eliminate the latency associated with traditional networks, thereby helping storage networks perform at a level that is closer to that of local storage. Storage vendors are also increasingly using parallel file systems and scale-out NAS. This allows storage vendors to scale more than just capacity -- they can also scale performance. The nodes within an AI cluster typically all access the same data set. The problem with this is that multiple nodes may bombard a single storage controller with IO requests. Parallel file systems solve this problem by creating additional storage nodes, each with independent controllers. Now, instead of multiple storage nodes accessing a single storage array, those nodes are distributing their storage requests across multiple storage devices. This means that the load on storage controllers is reduced, thereby allowing IO requests to be handled more quickly.

Storage Prices and Bottlenecks for Businesses and Consumers Businesses that host AI workloads must invest in high-performance storage or risk underutilized GPUs. When budgeting for storage IT leaders must remember that, as important as access to high-performance storage is for AI workloads, capacity is also becoming increasingly important. Modern AI models require larger sets of training data and longer data retention periods. Given the storage requirements associated with training and operating AI workloads, many businesses are opting to take advantage of purpose-built cloud storage. These high-speed storage options are ideal, but organizations will need to plan carefully in order to avoid incurring data egress fees when moving datasets across clouds. Enterprise AI workloads are having an impact on consumer pricing. With hardware manufacturers scrambling to meet the demands of enterprise customers who want to run AI workloads, they are producing fewer consumer-grade components. This trend is driving up prices across the consumer electronics industry. The biggest price increases have been related to memory, but nearly all consumer electronic devices have been impacted to at least some degree since most electronic devices contain memory chips.