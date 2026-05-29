Verify backup data integrity to reduce recovery risks

Successful data backups alone are not enough for an enterprise to be resilient. If teams do not verify the data's integrity, a backup can finish cleanly and still fail the business when performing a recovery.

Russell Reid, founder and CTO of healthcare analytics vendor LightTrail, encountered that issue when he ran a full restore validation on pipeline data. Every job returned a successful completion status. But when he examined the output, he found the session replay records from a third-party pipeline tool were missing part of the session, leaving a gap the completion logs did not show.

This type of disconnect matters more as ransomware attacks, SaaS sprawl and recovery-time pressure expose the limits of backup status when the underlying data has not been fully validated. For example, in its annual ransomware report published in June 2025, antivirus vendor Sophos found that 38% of organizations that paid more than the initial ransom demand cited backup issues as a contributing reason. IDC reported that attackers attempt to delete or corrupt backups in nearly half of ransomware incidents in a 2024 analyst brief.

For organizational leaders, it's now imperative to prove that backup data is complete, recoverable and trustworthy before disaster strikes. Effective data validation must cover the backup process at ingestion, at rest and at the point of recovery.

The gap between job completion and recovery confidence Most data teams measure backup success by job status. But they're checking the wrong thing, according to Tim Burke, president and CEO of IT services provider Quest Technology Management. "The gap most organizations don't see until it's too late is the difference between knowing a backup completed and knowing a backup worked," Burke said. "A job status that says 'successful' tells you data was written somewhere, but doesn't tell you that the data is intact, recoverable in the time your business actually needs or whether the environment you'd restore into is capable of accepting it." Burke said his team regularly sees organizations with years of green backup dashboards discover during an incident that recovery time is three times longer than they planned. Similarly, a 2025 report from backup vendor Unitrends found that more than 60% of organizations believed they could recover from downtime within hours, but only 35% actually could. Burke said many organizations do a good job of verifying primary infrastructure but overlook data in SaaS applications, endpoints and third-party environments. "People assume that because Microsoft or Salesforce is highly available, their data is protected," he said. "Availability and recoverability are not the same thing."

The validation and backup integrity checks that matter most Several practices separate organizations that can confirm recovery readiness from those that cannot. Cryptographic integrity. Checksum and hash validation at ingestion and at rest confirm that returned data matches what was written. Malware scanning of backup copies. The 2024 IDC brief stated that scanning stored backup copies is a necessary cyber-recovery layer, separate from perimeter controls. A backup can pass an integrity check and still contain dormant malware. Anomaly detection in backup behavior. Unusual data volume shifts, abnormal backup job durations and unexpected deletions can be early signs of compromise and should be investigated with the same scrutiny as a perimeter alert. Backup confidence and data completeness. Backup vendor Eon reported in 2025 that 39% of enterprises had either lost cloud data or could not confirm that their backups were secure. Data classification. PII, financial records or protected health information need more frequent validation and tighter retention controls than teams apply to general operational data. Provenance checks of AI workflow artifacts. Checksums can confirm an AI-generated file was stored and recovered intact, but they do not show whether the conditions that produced it were compromised. "If someone manipulates the inputs to an AI workflow and you have no way of flagging that in your backup, you could be restoring data that looks clean but carries the problem forward," Burke said.

What backup and cyber-recovery platforms can do A 2025 Gartner backup and data protection market analysis placed greater emphasis on key cyber-resilience features, including the ability to identify compromised data rather than simply store it. Threat detection matters at two stages: before data is saved to backup storage and after it is there. Buyers should ask whether the platform scans for anomalies at ingestion and flags them before writing the data. After ingestion, buyers should check if machine learning scans continue to monitor stored backup sets for signs of ransomware or data corruption that checksums alone cannot detect. Isolated recovery environments. IDC recommends recovering data to an isolated environment first to confirm it is clean before production workloads use it. Buyers should ask vendors how isolation is triggered during an incident, who owns that workflow and how the process is tested. SIEM and SOAR integration. As part of its 2025 cyber-recovery vendor assessment, IDC identified security ecosystem integration as a key evaluation factor for a stronger cyber-recovery posture. That includes integration with both security information and event management tools and security orchestration, automation and response platforms -- SIEM and SOAR, respectively. This feature routes anomalous backup behavior to security operations rather than to isolated IT monitoring. SaaS coverage. Separately, IDC said in its 2025 SaaS data protection vendor assessment that organizations struggle to find tools with both the breadth of SaaS application coverage and the depth of capabilities to make protection meaningful. Buyers must evaluate platforms on whether they identify compromised or incomplete SaaS data at ingestion rather than at restore.