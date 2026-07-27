Enterprises return to colocation: The appeal of shared facilities

After years of aggressive cloud migration, enterprises are reassessing their infrastructure strategies. Public cloud remains a critical component of enterprise IT, but it is no longer the default destination for every workload. Instead, organizations are adopting more balanced hybrid infrastructure models that align workloads with business and technical requirements.

The drivers of this shift from "cloud-first" to "workload-first" colocation strategies include:

AI infrastructure demands.

Cloud cost optimization.

Greater operational control.

High-density computing requirements.

This article examines why cloud-only strategies are no longer the assumed choice, how AI is reshaping infrastructure requirements and what modern colocation looks like. It guides readers toward a new hybrid infrastructure strategy that places workloads at the forefront of infrastructure models.

Why enterprises are reconsidering cloud-only strategies Several business and operational factors are prompting organizations to rebalance their infrastructure. These factors include: Lessons learned from large-scale cloud migrations. Early cloud-first initiatives delivered agility and scalability, but many organizations discovered that not every application or workload benefited equally from migration.

Early cloud-first initiatives delivered agility and scalability, but many organizations discovered that not every application or workload benefited equally from migration. Rising cloud costs and unpredictable spending. Consumption-based pricing for always-on workloads makes budgeting difficult, particularly for stable, resource-intensive applications that generate consistently high compute, storage and data transfer costs.

Consumption-based pricing for always-on workloads makes budgeting difficult, particularly for stable, resource-intensive applications that generate consistently high compute, storage and data transfer costs. Performance, latency and data governance considerations. Applications supporting real-time analytics, manufacturing, financial transactions or other latency-sensitive operations often perform better when infrastructure is closer to users and data sources.

Applications supporting real-time analytics, manufacturing, financial transactions or other latency-sensitive operations often perform better when infrastructure is closer to users and data sources. Compliance and regulatory requirements influence infrastructure decisions. Organizations in regulated industries may require greater control over physical infrastructure, data residency, security and governance than public cloud environments can provide. Evaluating workloads requires a clear understanding of the business case. Today's infrastructure decisions are increasingly driven by business outcomes rather than technology preferences. When making infrastructure choices, review the total cost of ownership across on-premises, cloud and colocation environments. Consider how predictable operating costs and reduced infrastructure complexity can improve long-term financial planning. The key question is no longer "Can we move this workload to the cloud?" but rather "Which environment is best suited for this workload?"

AI is changing infrastructure requirements One of the biggest factors affecting infrastructure selection is AI. AI introduces significant challenges for deployments across technology, business and financial domains. These infrastructure challenges include: GPU-intensive computing with high costs.

High-density power and cooling requirements with environmental and utility constraints.

High-bandwidth, low-latency networking isn't always available.

Massive data movement between AI models and enterprise systems that incur data egress fees. Colocation often addresses these challenges more effectively than cloud-only solutions. Facilities can be purpose-built for high-density deployments in locations that meet regulatory requirements.

Data centers can be built with access to scalable power and cooling capabilities.

Modern networking often supports dedicated connections to major cloud providers.

Enterprise data centers enable faster AI deployments to meet business agility objectives. Modern colocation solutions have evolved to keep pace with new technologies, hybrid infrastructure models and the demands of AI-driven business solutions.

Modern colocation is not traditional outsourcing Modern colocation facilities support hybrid architectures, high-density computing and direct connectivity to cloud platforms and business ecosystems. As IT leaders reevaluate their infrastructure strategies, many are also relearning what modern colocation offers. While traditional colocation focused primarily on secure space, power and cooling for customer-owned equipment, today's providers offer a much broader range of capabilities. Modern colocation facilities support hybrid architectures, high-density computing and direct connectivity to cloud platforms and business ecosystems. As a result, organizations increasingly view colocation as a strategic infrastructure partner rather than merely an outsourced data center. Traditional outsourced infrastructure perception: Leased rack space with power and cooling.

Limited flexibility.

Static infrastructure. Modern colocation partnership: Strategic infrastructure platform.

Hybrid cloud connectivity.

Managed services options.

Flexible scaling.

Security and compliance support and certification.

AI-ready infrastructure. Another strategic advantage is interconnection through carrier-neutral facilities. This approach connects on-premises systems, public cloud providers, network carriers, SaaS platforms and business partners. It provides a competitive advantage by improving application performance, simplifying hybrid architectures and reducing networking costs. Modern colocation solutions enable organizations to retain ownership and control of critical infrastructure while using specialized facilities and connectivity ecosystems.

Building a smarter hybrid infrastructure strategy Rather than treating on-premises, cloud and colocation infrastructure as competing options, organizations are matching workloads to the environment that offers the best balance of cost, performance, security and scalability. While the final approach will vary by organization, here are a few examples of workload placement: On-premises: Highly regulated, legacy and specialized systems.

Highly regulated, legacy and specialized systems. Public cloud: Elastic, variable-demand and cloud-native applications.

Elastic, variable-demand and cloud-native applications. Colocation: AI workloads, predictable high-performance applications, latency-sensitive systems and infrastructure requiring dedicated hardware. Using a "workload-first" approach to infrastructure decisions delivers desired business outcomes, including improved cost predictability, greater operational flexibility and reduced risk of vendor lock-in. Organizations benefit from infrastructure decisions that align with business priorities rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach.