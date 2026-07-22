Harness Agent DLC targets AI agent development gaps

Development tools to create agents abound, as do agent orchestration tools to govern them in production, but the workflow between those two stages is less well established.

DevSecOps platform vendor Harness shipped Agent DLC this week, focused on that portion of the AI agent development lifecycle between creation and production deployment. Agent DLC builds in tools to evaluate and test probabilistic agents that traditional CI/CD pipelines lack, where development teams can watch and score the behavior and responses of AI agents with greater nuance than the simple "pass/fail" of traditional code reviews.

"In historical software, you see a crash, you can look at that log, you can look at that trace, and you can fix it," said Trevor Stuart, senior vice president and general manager at Harness, in an interview with TechTarget. "A failure mode for an agent is hallucination. It tells you what's happening, but maybe it's not actually accurate. How do you test something that's non-deterministic?"

Harness Agent DLC has the potential to answer important questions facing enterprise developers building agents, said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia.

"Dev teams have been trying to figure out how to get traditional deterministic code and fancy new probabilistic AI capabilities through the CI/CD pipeline," Volk said. "I remember conversations about exactly this topic where people were asking me: 'Is this realistic? Will it ever happen?'"

Harness Agent DLC adds five new features to the existing Harness DevSecOps platform:

Harness AI Evals to perform quality tests that score agent performance based on non-deterministic failure modes such as hallucinations.

to perform quality tests that score agent performance based on non-deterministic failure modes such as hallucinations. Agent deployments to deploy agents to cloud-based environments such as Amazon Bedrock Agentcore and Google Agent Runtime with support for canary releases, approvals and Open Policy Agent governance as code.

to deploy agents to cloud-based environments such as Amazon Bedrock Agentcore and Google Agent Runtime with support for canary releases, approvals and Open Policy Agent governance as code. AI Configs to support the management of prompts and large language model (LLM) changes alongside agents, with support for feature flagging.

to support the management of prompts and large language model (LLM) changes alongside agents, with support for feature flagging. AI Asset Catalog to associate agents and their artifacts with code repositories and owners within an organization.

to associate agents and their artifacts with code repositories and owners within an organization. Harness AgentTrace, which uses OpenTelemetry data collection to observe single-agent runs and troubleshoot performance slowdowns.

By managing agents alongside code and making models "explicitly configurable," Agent DLC "allows users to swap models as appropriate for their needs and price tolerances," said Andrew Cornwall, an analyst at Forrester Research.

"AI evals mean that models can be evaluated in the same way as other assets, tested and rolled back automatically," Cornwall said. "That means you can return to a known good state if you discover a model in production starts swearing at users or giving away cars."

The Harness AI Asset Catalog could also potentially help with a growing pain point for enterprise AI: managing all the AI assets, APIs, MCP servers and tools that developers are deploying, Cornwall said.

"Many organizations have encouraged experimentation with AI, but when these experiments start getting included in production releases, businesses need to know what they're depending on," he said. "This catalog integrates with the Harness IDP, so hopefully developers will also be able to discover what's already out there and do less duplicate work."