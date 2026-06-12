Adobe releases Coworker marketing orchestration 'super agent'

Adobe released Coworker, a "super agent" for marketing that can manage a stable of task-based agents to define campaigns guided by analytics data and then design, tee up, adjust and -- with human approvals -- launch them. All, Adobe claims, on the fly.

Not to be confused with Adobe Agent Orchestrator, Coworker is a set of agents built with the same CX Enterprise agent harness. The harness adds deterministic business rules to probabilistic workflows -- such as gathering required approvals, deploying agentic skills (reusable instruction sets that teach AI the order of operations), and orchestrating agents from multiple vendors.

Agent harnesses unlock the potential for more sophisticated workflows than task-based agents can, said Daniel Sheinberg, senior director of product management for Adobe Experience Cloud.

"You can just say to the orchestration layer or the harness, 'Here are all the APIs and the tools that are available to you, and on the fly you can figure out these agentic workflows,'" Sheinberg said. "What's happening with these harnesses is, yes, you can give it prebuilt agents, but you can also just expose it to a library of skills, and it will figure out how to use these skills to get what you want done."

Coworker agents serve as the manager of Adobe tools -- such as Audience Agent and Journey Agent -- as well as agents from other tools that plumb outside data sources.



Another agent, Coworker Chat, executes complex edits in Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop and Illustrator from plain-language prompts.