Adobe defines its AI-powered customer experience platform

LAS VEGAS -- Adobe revealed CX Enterprise, a product lineup it hopes will maintain its foothold in marketing tech and expand further into customer experience at a time AI is creating chaos in the market and upending the tech-buying calculus for CMOs and their CIO colleagues.

Among a bundle of releases planned for this year are more task-based agents in Adobe apps; the Brand Intelligence, which enforces brand rules and identity standards; the Engagement Intelligence System, which determines personalized next-best actions for a customer based on lifetime loyalty and defined goals; a catalog of agent skills that enable users to create custom workflows; and assorted developer tools to incorporate Adobe agents into the greater enterprise AI stack.

Enterprises are rethinking operations right now as they see the potential for AI to boost capacity, said Joe Cicman, analyst at Forrester. AI can speed products -- and variations of products -- quickly to market, faster than ever before. That begets the need for more marketing capacity, too. When thoughtfully deployed, agentic AI can help with that -- Adobe CX Enterprise is taking on the technology challenge it presents.

"They have to figure out how to take what the human was doing and codify that into a set of agents so that the work goes from episodic to continuous," Cicman said. "They're not firing anyone. A person is going from an artisan crafter to a person who is fine-tuning agents and checking their quality. So, everybody's getting a promotion -- [i.e.,] I was a content writer, now I'm an editor."

Outgoing Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, keynoting at Summit 2019.