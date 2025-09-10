Adobe releases AI marketing agents, orchestration platform

Adobe has released AI agents and the Agent Orchestrator, fulfilling some promises made earlier this year to Experience Platform users. An Agent Composer for users to create their own agents is also in the works.

First previewed at Adobe Summit earlier this year, Adobe's AI agents include the following:

Audience Agent, a segmentation tool;

Journey Agent, which drafts potential cross-channel customer journeys based on defined goals;

Experimentation Agent, which suggests marketing optimization ideas and predicts their success;

Data Insights Agent, which collects data and visualizes predictions on how customer experience (CX) will be affected by a marketing initiative;

Site Optimization Agent; and

Product Support Agent.

Also generally available is Agent Orchestrator, a tool for Adobe Experience Platform users that can manage agents across platforms and includes its own reasoning engine. Adobe joins a number of other vendors that offer these capabilities, including ServiceNow, Genesys and IBM. They vie for control of agent management as open source interoperability standards evolve.

Adobe users need agent orchestration because marketers gather data, work with creatives and generate content in many different vendors' applications, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. A short list of those might include Microsoft 365, Workfront, Marketo and Adobe Creative Cloud, but there can be numerous others connected to marketing workflows -- so Adobe AI agents will need to connect to all of them.

Adobe also inked new partnerships with Cognizant, Google Cloud, Havas, Medallia and Omnicom to enable cross-platform marketing orchestration, data sharing and workflows.

"The thing to remember is that most of the work leading up to the deployment of a marketing campaign doesn't just necessarily happen in Adobe," Miller said. "By understanding where that work happens, you can then understand where those cross-departmental, cross-function or cross-marketer flows need to operate and how they need to work."

Adobe also previewed Experience Platform Agent Composer, which is "coming soon," the company said. The cloud tool enables the creation of AI agents, including guardrails such as brand guidelines and organizational compliance policies. Agents will be compliant with the Agent2Agent cross-vendor agentic AI standard, said Daniel Sheinberg, senior director of product management for Adobe Experience Cloud.

"Agent Composer is the place where our technology partners or system integrators are starting to interact directly with our agents," Sheinberg said. "It's also where customers themselves can do it. We're building this as a low-code, no-code environment -- it's not going to require deep programming or deep developer experience."

