Box consolidates AI tools, adds 'super agent' for complex tasks

Box released an AI super agent to premium subscribers, which can gather data and create new files in formats including PDF and Microsoft 365 docs, spreadsheets and slide decks.

Enterprise Plus and Enterprise Advanced users now have access to Box Agent, which can interpret plain-language questions to search across their enterprise data, analyze document sets such as contracts or reports, and concatenate reports after extracting information. The ability to spin up files in Microsoft 365 and PDF formats is currently in beta for Enterprise Advanced users.

Also released for Enterprise Advanced subscribers are features in the Box AI Studio agent builder that enable Box users to configure their own custom versions of the Box Agent.

Box has been working on generative and agentic AI tools since the earliest days of ChatGPT. Recently, the company released Box Extract, which pulls content data from file repositories and tags it with metadata.

In the present SaaS world, vendors such as Box need to walk a line between broad integrations of AI and more task-oriented tools that let their users quickly derive value, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis. Box's tools for creating marketing content, reviewing contracts and putting together requests for information (RFIs), requests for proposals (RFPs) and requests for quotes (RFQs) automate time-consuming bedrock content management tasks.

"People are asking for localized AI that does a good job on this job, not generic 'I can solve the world's problems and become smarter than a human being LLM'," Pelz-Sharpe said. "If you're creating an RFI, your AI is [small] and sits on a local server. All it does is help you create an RFI."

User interface for Box Agent and other task-specific agentic tools.