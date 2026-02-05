OpenAI Frontier AI agent platform targets enterprises

Add OpenAI to the ever-growing list of vendors pledging to help get enterprise production AI agent deployments off the ground.

Two days after OpenAI's CEO and other industry bigwigs publicly reflected on the growing gap between what AI models and agents can do and what enterprise organizations can absorb, the company revealed its own plan to tackle the problem, called OpenAI Frontier. It came with early buy-in from six "first mover" customers: HP, Intuit, Oracle, State Farm, Thermo Fisher and Uber. Early efforts to develop the AI agent platform will also draw on work with enterprise customers such as BBVA, Cisco and T-Mobile.

"Businesses increasingly want something like an AI cloud subscription … to partner with an AI company," Altman said during the Cisco AI Summit event Feb. 3. "[They want someone to] handle security and context, linking and access [and] run lots of agents on … a general purpose platform. [They want] a ChatGPT Enterprise license [and] a ton of AI [research] access."

AI's 'capability overhang' Now, the company is moving forward with a combined product and services effort that's precisely as Altman described. The OpenAI Frontier platform will bundle in existing OpenAI tools, such as ChatGPT Enterprise and Business, along with agent-building tools such as the Agents SDK and AgentKit. Frontier projects will also involve forward-deployed engineers -- engineers employed by a vendor but embedded within a customer's organization -- who can help integrate these components with existing corporate systems of record and applications, according to an OpenAI spokesperson in an interview with Informa TechTarget Feb. 5. "The forward-deployed engineers will probably have to work on a more bespoke level to use the existing endpoints that OpenAI has deployed in service of broader goals, like stitching the intelligence layer of Frontier across all their existing infrastructure," the spokesperson said. As such, OpenAI Frontier isn't a generally available packaged product so far, according to the spokesperson. The company's goal is to work with its six initial customers to match outcomes described in a company blog post Feb. 5, such as a large energy producer that gained $1 billion in additional revenue thanks to an AI agent deployment. That company was not named. The blog post also pledged enterprise security and governance safeguards, along with the use of open standards to integrate OpenAI Frontier with existing systems. Specific product details on those components, other than support for the Model Context Protocol project to link AI agents with tools and data, were not yet available. Instead, what OpenAI brings to the table is its cachet as a frontier model research lab that pioneered generative AI with ChatGPT's seminal launch in 2022, according to the spokesperson. "We're a research lab that can bring that together with this frontier platform to close what we call the capability overhang," the spokesperson said. "AI models can now be used in a way that applies all the maximum benefits to agents and to whatever apps people want to build on top of their existing architecture."

Another claim staked in the AI gold rush Meanwhile, OpenAI joins virtually every enterprise IT vendor and cloud hypervisor that has spent the past year making similar claims about their own AI agent platforms, according to Mark Beccue, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. Most of these competitors are already better known to enterprise IT buyers than OpenAI, he said. "All of these other players have large teams of account managers, have established relationships, contracts, NDAs and trust," Beccue said. "It takes years." OpenAI has been expanding its enterprise sales force, marketing teams and forward-deployed engineers "for quite some time," according to the company spokesperson. That sales force has sold more than 6 million ChatGPT Enterprise seats, among other enterprise products. However, OpenAI and frontier model developer Anthropic both face pressure to recoup the capital investments they've garnered based on high market valuations, according to Arun Chandrasekaran , an analyst at Gartner. OpenAI is valued at $500 billion and reportedly seeking more financing at a valuation of $800 billion. Anthropic is reportedly discussing a valuation of $350 billion as it seeks another $10 billion in funding. OpenAI last year agreed to the largest private tech funding round on record of $40 billion from SoftBank, while Anthropic's total funding to date is estimated at $37.3 billion. It's no coincidence that both companies have begun moving beyond their initial focus on frontier AI model development to applications that target businesses, Chandrasekaran said. "They have to live up to those valuations, so they have to find new revenue streams," he said. "The truth today is [they] cannot stand alone as model companies. They have to be platform companies, and also application companies." The argument that OpenAI will make … is that 'If you work with us, you get access to our latest and greatest features faster.' Arun Chandrasekaran Analyst, Gartner