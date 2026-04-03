IT's budgetary nightmare: Tech buyers face AI pricing variance

Ah, booking summer vacations -- a glorious late-winter rite for New Englanders. Here, bleak weather drags on far longer than human souls should bear. The act feeds our faith in sun-drenched times surely to come when our rental reservations come into full bloom.

What does all that Frostian sentiment have to do with enterprise AI pricing? I'll tell you: If Vrbo and Airbnb can set up their sites to give us all-inclusive pricing, then SaaS vendors can do it with AI, too.

Booking business and personal travel has been much less of a moving cost target now that hotel and vacation rental sites were pushed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to make pricing more transparent -- a rare bipartisan initiative proposed by the Biden FTC and put into effect by Trump's.

Thanks to this CX regulation, which also bans "junk fees," it's so much easier to compare and contrast different properties with all-in pricing listed on index pages -- and make a confident booking decision in 500 fewer clicks this year, no joke. Prince Edward Island, here we come!

I'm not saying that the FTC should impose similar pricing transparency regulations on SaaS vendors. However, I would bet that, in their heart of hearts, more than a few CIOs wouldn't object if they did.

AI isn't junk To be clear, I am also not, in any way, comparing AI consumption pricing to junk fees that some bad actors in the hospitality industry attempt to sneak past the FTC's goalies. Large language model (LLM) vendors provide a technology that can potentially drive business efficiency and eliminate mind-numbing busywork for humans. Furthermore, reserving a vacation rental is a one-off consumer transaction with a credit card; enterprise IT deals are vastly more complicated. But variable consumption pricing for AI introduces uncertainty into IT budgets, just like the obfuscation of resort fees, service fees, taxes, cleaning fees and all the other fees does for consumers booking a stay. Tech buyers don't want it, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis, a technology research and advisory firm. He made the case for all-in, full-year pricing. "Let's put it into hard terms: IT budgets grow around 5% to 6% a year -- Microsoft pricing [alone] goes up by more than that," Pelz-Sharpe said. "So IT budgets are pretty set. You introduce massive variability into your quarterly billing, and a lot of IT departments are simply going to say no. It's as simple as that. They're just not going to take it." Yet the idea of AI consumption pricing prevails. Salesforce and Zendesk are both working on different, complex outcomes-based pricing plans that, at the moment, appear to be works in progress and have not reached their final destinations. It's not an issue created by SaaS companies. AI is a pass-through cost from the LLM purveyors, and worse yet, it's eating up seat licenses. But it's definitely their problem to resolve. It seems an almost impossible equation to manage external costs and shrinking seat revenue while keeping customer bills level. Marketing and customer experience platform HubSpot, which is accountable to a budget-strapped customer base of small- and medium-sized businesses, might be on to something with its latest pricing structure.

HubSpot's new model Starting April 14, HubSpot changed its AI pricing for two of its agents. The Breeze Customer Agent will cost $0.50 per resolved conversation, and the Breeze Prospecting Agent will cost $1 per lead recommended for outreach. Use of the rest of HubSpot's agents on its platform is included in the subscription cost. That free-with-subscription model also extends to many agents on the fledgling Breeze partner marketplace, said Jon Dick, HubSpot's chief customer officer, because, so far, most have been made by HubSpot itself. This hybrid consumption and all-in pricing is HubSpot's way of matching the price of the agents to the value they bring, in addition to respecting what customers told the company they wanted. It hits a balance between P&L considerations and the variability of LLM consumption, Dick said. HubSpot also gives CIOs and procurement teams control mechanisms, such as consumption caps, to prevent surprise AI bills and make costs more predictable. Agentic AI pricing is iterative, and Dick acknowledged that HubSpot's plan is also a work in progress. "I think it's very difficult to predict anything with AI," Dick said. "Our principles are that we believe that AI agents are an incredibly powerful tool for our segment of the market, and we want to price to value -- and do it in a way that is as clear, understandable and predictable as possible. "We're learning a lot, and learning fast. If we hear, loud and clear, from our customer base that they would prefer all-in pricing, I think we would listen to [them] and figure out if it was feasible."