Potential Salesforce pricing reset latest sign of 'SaaSpocalypse'

Never mind the "SaaSpocalypse." The SaaS titans need to standardize their AI pricing.

Those who don't get on board risk relegation to the dusty heap of forgotten enterprise tech, stacked atop Wang computers, BlackBerry phones and XyWrite.

First things first: This SaaSpocalypse, which you may have seen mentioned in the news or social media, can be loosely defined as the existential threat to the biggest companies that host cloud applications -- Microsoft, Adobe, Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, SAP, Oracle and Atlassian, to name a few -- from homegrown agentic AI tools.

In effect, the SaaSpocalypse doomsayers posit, why pay for licenses for accounting, customer service, collaboration or creative applications when you can ask an LLM -- or build your own agent with rapidly evolving toolkits from OpenClaw, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI or Cohere -- to do the work?

Wall Street is the one declaring this an existential threat. Real money is leaking out of the stock market every minute. The Wall Street Journal calculates that investor fears about AI threats to SaaS giants have wiped out $1.6 trillion in stock value so far this year. More importantly, the AI unicorns are soaking up venture equity to the detriment of the SaaS ecosystem.

Whatever. Wall Street sees mirages all the time. Remember Webvan? Neither do we.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, in yesterday's quarterly earnings webinar, glibly downplayed the idea of the SaaSpocalypse several times.

"If there is a SaaSpocalypse, I think it might be eaten by the SaaS Sasquatch," Benioff said. "There are a lot of companies using a lot of SaaS, because SaaS just got a lot better with agents as a service."

What Benioff gets about his customers -- and twitchy Wall Street investors don't -- is that the SaaSpocalypse is really a reprise of the age-old "build vs. buy" enterprise IT argument, rewritten by ChatGPT.

Salesforce, at its heart, is a platform that welcomes and needs developers to customize their Salesforce instances for each business. For sure. But even with new agents to automate processes and, we think, eventually perform autonomous work beyond pre-filling data fields and glorified search and summary, customers won't want to build, test, harden and secure their own core applications. Sure, some adventurous developer-centric companies will have the stomach for it, but most don't want to take on the liability.

And by the way, that goes double for users of SaaS apps in regulated industries such as healthcare and banking who have petrified their workflows for regulatory compliance over the years. It took a long time for these companies -- and government entities -- to migrate into the cloud, let alone adopt AI. The thought of "ripping and replacing" stable systems with a hot, new, unproven, headline-grabbing technology is antithetical to how they do business.

As this plays out, maybe upstart competitors will come up with some interesting AI-fueled challengers to the biggest SaaS companies. Competition is good; it keeps the old guard on its toes. But that isn't very apocalyptic.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff pooh-pooh'ed the SaaSpocalypse several times in the company's quarterly earnings webcast.