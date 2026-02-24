Sustainability in UC: A call to action for IT leaders

Green IT is designed to reduce the environmental effect of IT operations throughout their lifecycle --without compromising business and technical goals. The concept examines how IT equipment can be designed, manufactured, deployed and, ultimately, disposed of in an environmentally sustainable manner.

By nature, unified communications -- and especially UC as a service -- is a sustainable technology that enables companies to transition away from a hardware-centric model to one that relies on hosted software.

Sustainable unified communications and its role IT leaders evaluate UC platforms based on a variety of factors before making a final buying decision, including collaboration capabilities, integration, security and price. But sustainability is a lesser-known -- but still important -- factor IT leaders should consider. Let's examine why. 1. Meeting sustainability goals. Environmental regulations, brand reputation and investor pressure have made sustainability a strategic priority in long-term operational planning. IT leaders are already taking actionable steps to implement UC to support environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Taking these steps can add to the company's reputation, attracting customers and young talent. 2. Hardware consolidation. The overall hardware cycle, from manufacturing to disposal, yields the release of harmful carbon. UC replaces hardware sprawl -- along with costly copper wiring and cables -- with cloud-native applications, promoting sustainability and reducing CapEx. A less-frequent hardware replacement cycle also results in lower demand, which, in turn, reduces supply chain emissions and improves inventory management. 3. Low pollution. Sustainable unified communications supports high-quality online conferences without requiring the construction of specially equipped rooms with power-hungry lighting and speaker systems. 4. Paperless operations and reduced e-waste. Enterprises generate large amounts of documentation. By supporting online collaboration and file sharing, UC reduces the generation of paper waste and reliance on hardware like USB flash drives and CDs. This eliminates the need to buy and dispose of this e-waste.

Energy impact of UC While UC can help companies meet their sustainability goals, its environmental impact also needs to be considered. Factors to assess include the following: 1. Power consumption. Legacy UC hardware is the main driver of carbon emissions. However, multiple virtual conferences running for hours, overuse of the cloud, inefficient algorithms, unstructured storage and various software operations powered by network transport contribute to hidden energy drain. 2. Data center costs. Most UC cloud-based platforms rely on data centers for services, such as calling, messaging, file sharing and conferencing. Data centers consume large amounts of power to run these processes and store data. 3. Energy and water-intensive workloads. The advent of AI-powered collaboration tools and machine learning-based software within UC platforms translates into higher data center GPU workloads, resulting in greater energy consumption. However, hyperscale cloud providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, use renewable energy resources to reduce expenses. 4. Networking demands. Data-intensive UC services, such as video conferencing and always-on cloud communications, increase bandwidth demand and network energy consumption. 5. End-user device consumption. UC devices, such as webcams, headsets, HD displays, conference room connectors, and virtual and augmented reality devices, draw more power and place extensive loads on servers.