Salesforce breach: What IT leaders must know

Salesforce is one of the world's largest software as a service (SaaS) providers, with product offerings in customer relationship management (CRM), sales, marketing and financial services.

Just ahead of Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference in October 2025, the company experienced a significant data breach. A sophisticated extortion group launched a dark web data leak site, threatening to expose sensitive information stolen from major organizations whose customer data was stored in Salesforce instances. The attackers claimed to have exfiltrated approximately one billion records.

When the cybercriminals demanded payment from both Salesforce and the affected companies, Salesforce took a firm stance, publicly refusing to engage, negotiate with or pay any extortion demand.

The Salesforce incident comes at a time when data breaches are increasing in both frequency and cost. According to IBM's 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, U.S. organizations now face an all-time high of $10.22 million per incident, a 9% increase from 2024, driven by steeper regulatory fines and investigation costs. By the end of the first half of 2025, 1,732 data breaches had already been reported, representing a 10% increase in attack rates compared to the same period in 2024.

Overview of the Salesforce breach The Salesforce breach isn't necessarily a direct exploit of Salesforce, but an attack against its users and how they access the company's services. While full details have not been completely disclosed, some clear indications of how the attack progressed are available. The attackers used a technique known as voice phishing, in which a voice phone call is used to trick users. Through voice phishing calls, attackers impersonated IT support staff and manipulated employees into authorizing malicious OAuth (Open Authorization) integrations within their Salesforce environments. Once connected, these fraudulent applications granted attackers direct access to live customer databases, enabling large-scale data exfiltration without triggering traditional security alerts. The attackers claim the stolen data included high-value personal information such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, passport numbers, employment histories, loyalty program credentials and internal business records. The group claimed to have compromised approximately one billion records from organizations using Salesforce with third-party integrations such as the Salesloft Drift AI chatbot. The attacker group identifies itself as Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters and it has connections to other cyberattacker organizations including ShinyHunters, Scattered Spider and LAPSUS$. The attackers allegedly compromised information from 39 different organizations, including household names such as Cisco, Disney, FedEx, Marriott, McDonald's, Toyota and Walgreens. The Salesforce breach also exposes a critical weakness in how organizations approach vendor ecosystems. The attackers didn't exploit a vulnerability in Salesforce's core platform; instead, they manipulated human behavior through social engineering. The attack against Salesforce and its users reflects a fundamental shift in where enterprise data now lives, according to Ira Winkler, CISO and vice president at CYE and former chief security architect for Walmart. "Nearly every large organization is moving infrastructure and data to SaaS platforms, leaving relatively little value on internal systems, Salesforce is one such high-value target," Winkler said. "Criminals follow the data, they've shifted both targets and tactics toward SaaS providers because that's where valuable information and access now reside." Timeline of events: April 2024 - September 2025: Threat actors conduct phishing campaign targeting Salesforce customers

Threat actors conduct phishing campaign targeting Salesforce customers Oct. 3, 2025: Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters launches dark web extortion site listing 39 victims

Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters launches dark web extortion site listing 39 victims Oct. 7-8, 2025: Salesforce publicly refuses to pay ransom demands

Salesforce publicly refuses to pay ransom demands Oct. 10, 2025: Extortion deadline passes

Extortion deadline passes Oct. 12-13, 2025: Group leaks data from six victims: Albertsons, Engie Resources, Fujifilm, Gap, Qantas and Vietnam Airlines

Why this matters to IT leadership The Salesforce breach exposes a series of critical vulnerabilities in modern enterprise technology strategy including: Trust and reputation Exposed personal data erodes customer confidence, triggering attrition and brand damage that takes years to rebuild. For publicly traded companies, breaches often translate directly into stock volatility and shareholder pressure. Operational risk CRM platforms are mission-critical infrastructure. The IBM report found nearly all breached organizations suffered operational disruption, with most requiring over 100 days for recovery. Dave Tyson, CIO at iCOUNTER and former chief information security officer at SC Johnson, PG&E and eBay, captures the core challenge behind the type of supply chain risk that the Salesforce breach represents. "Any breach is bad, but breaches you cannot control, nor do you have inside information from the breached entity is a nightmare for cyber defenders," Tyson said. Andy Bennett, chief information security officer at Apollo Information Systems, echoed Tyson's sentiment. "The complete lack of control over how to handle and mitigate the incident that is actually happening outside your organization is vastly different from handling an incident in your own systems," Bennett said. Regulatory exposure Organizations must deal with mandatory notifications, regulatory investigations and heightened scrutiny. There is also the risk of fines from compliance regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, which can carry substantial penalties and enable class-action lawsuits. Supply chain risk The Salesforce breach underscores that the attack surface now extends through every vendor integration. Compromised OAuth tokens can provide attackers with persistent access and lateral movement capabilities across connected systems.

Risks to the Company The Salesforce breach creates four interconnected threat vectors that compound organizational risk. 1. Data theft and fraud The Salesforce breach exposed personal information including names, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, passport numbers and employment histories. That type of personally identifiable information (PII) provides cybercriminals with tools for identity theft, financial fraud and targeted social engineering. "Ongoing secondary attacks using the stolen data are also a major concern," Bennett said. "Attackers could now convincingly approach you as a client, as a provider, or even as someone working on the incident." 2. Business continuity Organizations require an average of 241 days to identify and contain breaches, according to the 2025 IBM Cost of a Data Breach report. During investigation and remediation, IT teams must restrict access, implement additional authentication, and limit functionalities. For Salesforce-dependent organizations, these restrictions can halt revenue-generating activities. "CRMs, ERPs and other enterprise systems create huge risks and complexities to understand which data has been lost, what the implications are, and how it could be used against you or your customers," Tyson said. " Loss of proprietary information creates business impact, competitive data exposure can create customer frustration and difficult sales conversations on pricing and terms, and technical data loss can bring the attackers back over and over when the data is resold in the darknet year after year." 3. Reputational damage Customer attrition, investor scrutiny and negative media coverage can lead to reputational damage and brand erosion. Breaches can also derail executive succession strategy when board members question leadership competence, potentially disrupting IT succession planning at critical junctures. While difficult to quantify, reputational damage often represents an enduring consequence, affecting customer retention and competitive positioning long after technical remediation is complete. However, with a third-party incident like this one, Winkler noted that somewhat Ironically, when a breach involves a major SaaS provider, reputational damage to the impacted organization is often minimal. "Even if our employees fall victim to phishing, the public and media tend to blame the provider," Winkler said. "A breach is still a breach, but the level of concern depends on how much data is exposed and how sensitive it is." 4. Financial implications Data breaches incur multiple types of costs. Direct costs include forensic investigations, legal counsel, regulatory fines, breach notifications, credit monitoring and settlements. Indirect costs include lost revenue, decreased retention, elevated insurance premiums and long-term brand valuation impact. With a third-party incident like this one it can be difficult to initially lock down what the actual financial impact will be. "Remediation costs and identifying the realistic liability to your customers associated with a breach of your data through a third party can be hard to pin down." Bennet said.