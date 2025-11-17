From IT to ROI: Framing cybersecurity for the board

In October 2025, Salesforce experienced a significant breach with hackers claiming to have stolen more than one billion data records from Salesforce's clients. This breach evolved into a ransomware attack, as the bad actors demanded money to prevent the sensitive data from being released. However, Salesforce refused to pay, and some records were released, including records from large corporations such as Fujifilm, Gap and Vietnam Airlines.

The Salesforce breach isn't the only event in the news; other companies, such as Google, TransUnion, and Workday, were also hit with cyberattacks in 2025. According to IBM's 2025 Cost of Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach in the U.S. is $10.22 million, which is at an all-time high for all regions. With the potential for significant costs from a cybersecurity event, board members are taking notice and applying pressure to the organization's cybersecurity staff.

When I started my IT career in the late 1990s, passwords were generally optional, and most privileged accounts were named "admin" or "administrator", and the password was "Password123". Despite the first computer virus, Creeper, being inadvertently launched in 19711, cybersecurity wasn't at the forefront of most IT practitioners' minds, let alone board-level executives.

Fast forward to 2025, and the board of directors is not only expecting regular briefings from their chief information security officer (CISO) but also recruiting former CISOs to serve as board members. The National Association of Corporate Directors reported that boards are now more engaged with cybersecurity, noting a 77% increase in directors reviewing the impacts of cyber events, a 25-point jump from the same survey in 2022. What was once considered acceptable -- merely meeting regulatory requirements -- has evolved into a strategic investment aimed at maintaining business continuity, safeguarding the corporate reputation, and, in some instances, serving as a market differentiator.

As CISOs increasingly move beyond the CIO's command and share a seat at the board of directors' table, it becomes crucial for both current and future CISOs to understand the language of the business. Instead of preaching to the board about patches and firewalls, CISOs and other IT executives must be able to align cybersecurity protections to the organization's outcomes and key results (OKR) or key performance indicators (KPI) to show the value of cybersecurity initiatives.

Framing cybersecurity as a business risk As stated earlier, most boards of directors already view cybersecurity as a top-tier business risk. However, the question remains of how well they understand the correlation between cybersecurity and the ROI to a business. CISOS must establish a framework that maps cybersecurity risk to enterprise risks. Among those and others are: Financial risks may include loss of revenue due to systems or third-party vendor downtime, regulatory fines or lawsuits.

may include loss of revenue due to systems or third-party vendor downtime, regulatory fines or lawsuits. Operational risks may include loss of data, inability to recover after a natural disaster, and even insider threats.

may include loss of data, inability to recover after a natural disaster, and even insider threats. Reputational risks can often be overstated, but they do exist. While reputational damage may have immediate consequences following a cybersecurity event, it can also have long-term effects. According to Aon's 2025 Cyber Risk Report, cyber events with reputation risks can lower shareholder value by an average of 27%. Let's walk through an example of how to reframe cybersecurity risk as enterprise risk to support business outcomes. Patch management, for example, is a foundational cybersecurity best practice. Previously, CISO presentations to the board would cite the number of unpatched devices, the number of days a system has gone unpatched, and the severity of the vulnerabilities requiring patches. While these numbers may quantify the size of the issue, it does not convey the business impacts. CISOs must learn to communicate how cybersecurity manages and mitigates business risk, or, better yet, support business outcomes.

Shifting to ROI language Using the outcomes-based approach, the lack of patching for business-critical systems and applications increases the likelihood of system failure caused by a cybersecurity event, such as a ransomware attack. Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 14% of all breaches were due to the exploitation of vulnerabilities as the primary point of entry, which is triple the amount from the previous year. In healthcare, that business application may be part of an imaging system. Without the imaging system, the business stands to lose revenue generated by that system. Additionally, there are potential downstream impacts, such as the need to delay or cancel a surgical procedure. This could snowball into a missed diagnosis, regulatory financial penalties, loss of insurance reimbursement, and civil and criminal lawsuits. Patients may become frustrated while waiting for a rescheduled imaging appointment and may seek alternative care. At its worst, all the snowball effects could lead to unfavorable care outcomes, including death. In this case, the cost of mitigating the cybersecurity risk is limited to the time required for resource allocation and scheduled downtime, which is far less than the impact of an unpatched system. Instead of attempting to develop ROI for cybersecurity capabilities, focus on the ROI of established business products. When deploying new business products and capabilities, factor in the cost of protecting those underlying systems against the revenue loss that would result from the product not being available. This builds cybersecurity into the business, rather than adding it as an afterthought. Over time, this will foster a culture of cybersecurity that enables growth and innovation rather than stifling it.