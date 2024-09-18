HubSpot adds Breeze generative AI agents, analytics to platform

HubSpot users who have been waiting patiently for the company to infuse their popular marketing and sales platform with generative AI get their wish today.

At its Inbound user conference, HubSpot showed a suite of GenAI tools -- some live now, some in beta, and some to come -- under the umbrella of Breeze AI.

Breeze agents generate content for marketing, communicate with a user's customers for service, and offer sales assistance and social media monitoring.

Breeze Copilot, the next iteration of ChatSpot GPT marketing and sales tools released last year, is currently in beta. Breeze Intelligence gathers data across the enterprise to offer sales and marketing teams a more complete picture of individual customers and the ability to more effectively personalize their pitches. Across the HubSpot clouds, 80 more Breeze features either have been or will be added, including numerous content generation tools for the Content and Marketing hubs.

Not all of the 200 new features released at Inbound involve generative AI, but some are closely tied. One example is how existing marketing analytics and marketing attribution reporting previously required deep HubSpot feature knowledge. Now, users can create them with GenAI-powered natural language queries.

HubSpot has built an array of sales, service, marketing and content tools that appeal to small- and medium-sized businesses more than other enterprise competitors, Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said. HubSpot also gets traction with large enterprises at the department level or in geographic outposts.

"For both small business and large enterprise, Hubspot is more about the parts," Miller said. "If you need to plug in a tool to specifically service a local office, a HubSpot service or marketing cloud quickly deploys, which is attractive for massive organizations that are not looking to take on more chaos or disruption. For the midsize business, Hubspot is a viable and legit platform choice for the whole sales, marketing and service motion. … That's the sweet spot."

HubSpot Breeze AI can create video content from other sources, such as blog posts, and vice versa.

HubSpot executive vice president of product Andy Pitre said that while the company is large language model agnostic, for its own features. it "leans" toward OpenAI's ChatGPT. Among the generative AI features that are live now, HubSpot has seen about a 25% adoption of one or more of those features. The company sees that as strong adoption considering the recency of release.

"AI enhancements are just going to continue to permeate the product and just become a natural way of using it," Pitre said.

"When you dig into [the adoption numbers], we're in the innovator adopter curve. We haven't reached the early majority yet,” he said. “And I don't think that's a specific HubSpot problem. I think that's where we [as tech vendors] are in general with generative AI. … We've got some time to go before we hit the late majority."

The pricing and availability depend on what subscription a customer has. Breeze Intelligence will be sold on a consumption model. Breeze Copilot is available to all customers and Breeze Agents are included in their respective hubs at the Pro and Enterprise subscription. Breeze Intelligence will be sold as an add-on to existing hubs, meaning that customers will need to have a paid subscription to a base hub to purchase Breeze Intelligence credits. Marketing Hub and Content Hub features are included in their respective hubs at the Pro+ and Enterprise subscription levels.

Don Fluckinger is a senior news writer for TechTarget Editorial. He covers customer experience, digital experience management and end-user computing. Got a tip? Email him.