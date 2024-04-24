HubSpot embraces GenAI with Service Hub updates and more

In recent months, HubSpot soft-launched numerous generative AI features for its Sales, Marketing and Service Hubs. All of them are available today.

The CX platform provider also released a revamped Content Hub, formerly named CMS Hub, which has lain dormant for several years. Users can aggregate many types of media on Content Hub, such as podcasts, which can be turned into text and broadcast to other digital channels, including members-only gated content. GenAI tools can capture a brand's "voice" and generate copy for different digital channels.

HubSpot Service Hub users will see numerous updates to the Help Desk Workspace, with more data feeds and generative AI to search, organize and filter information. Also included in recent releases are a GenAI chatbot, customer success manager tools with hooks into the CRM, ticket routing tools, workforce management and presence indicators.

Finally, HubSpot broadened its partnership with payment provider Stripe, which avails bank account payments and offers users' customers a choice of localized, device-specific payment methods. Commerce Hub users now also have new invoicing, payment scheduling and subscription tools, as well as a deeper QuickBooks integration.

HubSpot built most of its platform itself over the years, partly because it "isn't super good at acquisitions," joked Nicholas Holland, HubSpot's vice president of product and general manager of its marketing portfolio. Such tight integration from homegrown code has turned into an advantage, because when it comes to adding automation and GenAI features, HubSpot can activate them on all its hubs at once.

"When we improve one thing, it then lights up across the whole platform," Holland said. "This really gives us an advantage of a really fast innovation cycle now, because everything we do literally raises all of the products at the same time."

HubSpot Content Hub includes Content Remix, a feature that takes one piece of content and repurposes it for different channels -- for example, marketing.