11 benefits, use cases for AI in logistics

Using AI in logistics can benefit companies in various ways as organizations continue to navigate challenging supply chain conditions.

Some AI uses in logistics include large language models (LLMs) extracting data from the many documents involved in logistics and AI enabling data-driven decision-making by logistics managers.

Here are some benefits and practical applications of AI in modern logistics.

6 benefits of using AI in logistics Some benefits of using AI in logistics are improved customer experience and potentially reduced costs. 1. Optimized capacity Maximizing capacity -- the space that is available on vehicles, ships, planes and warehouses -- is always an important logistics consideration. AI models can analyze shipment sizes, delivery schedules and contractual commitments, and then they can determine the most efficient way to pack goods into containers and vehicles, which can help reduce the number of trips needed and potentially lower fuel costs as well. The same approach can help optimize warehouse space, with AI creating a warehouse plan based on predicted peak periods and slow seasons. 2. Better inventory management AI can play an important role in maintaining optimum inventory levels at every stage of the supply chain and logistics process. Models can analyze information such as historical sales data, seasonal trends and external factors, like weather or market shifts, and then provide information on short-term demand and long-term trends. Supply chain managers and logistics specialists can use this data to work together to avoid overstocking, which ties up capital. 3. Improved supply chain visibility Visibility into activities across the entire supply chain and logistics networks, from raw materials to final delivery, can help minimize disruptions. Because many of these activities involve documents such as purchase orders and delivery notices, LLMs can often extract and consolidate data more easily than traditional analytics systems. LLMs' capabilities can help managers identify emerging bottlenecks across the network before the bottlenecks affect operations. 4. Reduced operational costs Cost savings in logistics usually come from improving the efficiency of shipping and warehousing. However, base operational costs are also significant, and AI-enabled predictive maintenance can help reduce some of these costs by extending the lifespan of equipment. In warehouses and fulfillment centers, companies can potentially save money by implementing intelligent temperature and humidity controls that can also take into account the goods being stored. 5. Improved customer experience Customer satisfaction with logistics rests largely on accurate delivery estimates and real-time tracking. Across the logistics industry, most delivery estimates are based on fixed schedules. However, AI models are more flexible and can adapt to disruptions. Although delays may still occur, the increased accuracy of delivery estimates from AI can lead to fewer errors and higher customer satisfaction. 6. Proactive risk management and security Risk management for logistics involves identifying any unusual patterns in shipping routes, suspicious transactions and potential fraud attempts. Security may cover cyberattacks, as well as the physical protection of personnel, vehicles and buildings. Individual security systems are increasingly intelligent, and AI can combine the data from every security system and then identify any patterns of threats.