11 benefits and use cases for AI in inventory management

AI can benefit inventory management in various ways, with some use cases including supplier risk mitigation and automated replenishment.

From small retailers to global manufacturers, all companies are facing increasingly complex supply chains and rising customer expectations. An increasing volume of data from sensors, barcode tracking and external sources, such as weather and geospatial information, means that managing inventory is now an intensely data-driven process, and AI is an important part of that.

Here are some of the benefits of applying AI to inventory management.

5 benefits of AI in inventory management AI can help improve inventory management processes in a variety of ways. Learn more. 1. More accurate inventory Human error causes numerous inventory management problems, including overstocking, understocking and discrepancies between financial records and physical inventory. These errors are inefficient and can expose companies to potential fraud. AI models can use real-time data from RFID tags or other sensors to detect and reconcile anomalies as they happen. This preemptive action helps maintain better stock counts. 2. Cost reduction The accuracy of AI-driven stocktaking and predictive analytics can help managers reduce storage costs, minimize deadstock and release capital that would otherwise be tied up in excess inventory. In some cases, AI agents can help negotiate better supplier terms by identifying bulk purchasing opportunities. Of course, accurate stocktaking also provides valuable benefits, as the data gives managers insight into their current inventory levels. 3. Improved demand forecasting AI-based demand forecasting uses machine learning to analyze historical sales, market trends and external factors, such as seasonality or weather, to predict future product demand. These systems continuously learn and adjust forecasts in near real time, which can lead to more accurate forecasts and smarter purchasing decisions by managers because of the higher quality of forecasts. Precision in forecasting can help companies avoid stockouts or overstocking and help with the negotiation of supplier contracts. 4. Faster decision-making While traditional decision support tools enable a high-level analysis of inventory, AI forecasting provides more granular insights, such as which regions, or even which cities, will likely experience spikes in demand. These AI capabilities can lead to better pricing and promotions as well as improved decision-making. For example, a manager may decide to ramp up supply in advance of a local demand or in response to an emerging trend because of AI-enabled data insights. AI forecasting can also respond quickly to disruptions like supply chain delays or sudden demand spikes. 5. Waste reduction Overstocking is not just an issue of cost control. AI can help managers reduce waste of perishable goods by aligning procurement with consumer demand, which can help reduce overproduction, spoilage in transit and issues with storage. For companies with sustainability initiatives, AI can also optimize delivery routes to reduce gas consumption and suggest changes to packaging design to make the packaging more sustainable.