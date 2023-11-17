AI in risk management: Top benefits and challenges explained

Adopting machine learning and other AI technologies for risk management and security-oriented use cases offers valuable business benefits to organizations. Many AI-powered risk management tools rely on the mass computing scale achievable in the cloud, where large quantities of data can be analyzed and processed rapidly. But on-premises systems can also support the use of AI in risk management initiatives.

At a high level, risk management analytics applications that use AI can help organizations evaluate the following:

Uncertain conditions or situations that pose potential risks.

The likelihood of a particular condition or situation occurring based on available context.

The effects the occurrence might have, i.e., the possible risk outcomes.

Risk management tools with AI functionality can also be integrated into cybersecurity threat detection efforts and security automation workflows. Additionally, they can help risk managers, security leaders and business executives make informed decisions during incidents, as part of the business continuity planning process and in other scenarios. AI technologies, such as natural language processing software, are particularly useful for analyzing text and other unstructured data.

Challenges of AI in risk management Even with these benefits, there are two potentially major drawbacks to using AI in risk management processes. The first is cost. It's expensive to process and analyze large amounts of data, even when using cloud-native services. The specialized AI services that are required for risk management applications can also cost a lot to use. The second is privacy. Many risk managers and security leaders are concerned about data privacy issues with AI and machine learning. If personal data is used inappropriately by AI tools, a company could face compliance, legal and reputational risks. As a result, data that organizations upload into cloud services for risk management uses might require data protection controls such as encryption, transport security, tokenization and obfuscation. While most data storage services from the major cloud providers offer such controls, that isn't necessarily the case with specialized AI and machine learning services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Rekognition, Azure Machine Learning, Azure AI and Google Cloud's Vertex AI. For example, not all of these services can use existing encryption key management and usage controls that organizations have deployed, so the data loaded into them could be at risk of exposure. The geographic location of sensitive data used in machine learning and AI operations is also a major regulatory compliance concern.