Top 12 risk management skills and why you need them

Risk management skills are a must for anyone who aspires to be a business leader or, especially, a risk manager. There are risks to be addressed at all business levels, and if business leaders and risk management professionals are unable to manage the risks effectively, their upward mobility in organizational charts likely will grind to a halt.

The best risk managers are often unknown to many of the employees in their organization because they either mitigate risks before business problems result or prevent risks from becoming an issue in the first place. People often only notice when things go wrong, not when they go right. A business could have 364 days of trouble-free operations in a year. But, on the one day a mission-critical server crashes, there's a data breach, an executive's laptop is stolen or another risk-related event occurs, all eyes are on the risk management team in an organization.

Being a capable risk manager requires awareness and knowledge to uncover potential business risks and present them to the people who are best suited to decide if the risks are acceptable or resolve ones that are problematic. Risk managers don't necessarily have to make required fixes themselves -- they just need to bring the situation to someone who can.

Is risk management a soft skill? Risk management is a complex and comprehensive process. It's definitely not a soft skill -- or, at least, not just one. There are many types of risk, including compliance, security, operational, financial and reputational risks. Risk managers require a combination of both hard and soft skills to successfully address all the various risks. For example, compliance is a key risk factor. There are few greater risks than running afoul of government regulatory agencies -- compliance issues often can do far more damage to an organization than a hacker or out-of-date software. Risk managers need to constantly study, evaluate and implement new regulations as they come -- and they do keep coming. In addition, proactivity is the hallmark of effective risk management. A reactive approach means addressing problems after they become problems, which can result in flawed risk management initiatives. Risk managers need to stay ahead of the risk curve. These are key risk management skills to help ensure that business risks are managed effectively.