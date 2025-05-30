Key steps to developing a healthy risk culture

What is a risk culture?

Risk culture refers to the beliefs, knowledge, values and processes regarding risk within an organization. This collective outlook shapes how the organization manages risk, including how it identifies, assesses, communicates and responds to the myriad risks that it faces.

"Risk culture encapsulates the norms of the organization and the way it does things. And it could be good or bad," said Guy Pearce, an IT and data consultant serving as a member of the Emerging Trends Working Group at professional governance association ISACA. "It's the way an organization behaves. It's how they manage uncertainty to make sure they meet their objectives."

In an organization with a strong risk culture, executives do the following:

Actively manage risk.

Share information about the organization's risk appetite and risk tolerance with stakeholders.

Communicate their approach to risk with employees throughout the organization.

Expect workers to take responsibility for risk as part of their jobs.

Additionally, organizations that have a strong risk culture are transparent about the risks they face and how they manage them. "There's a shared vision of an outcome," Pearce explained. A strong risk culture thus starts with a high-level commitment to having a robust risk management strategy and integrating risk management into the organization's corporate governance structure.

"It definitely takes someone at the top who values the importance of knowing the risks, classifying risks and tackling risks," agreed Sarah Lynn, a partner at assurance and advisory firm BPM. She added that a strong risk culture integrates risk management into the organization's corporate governance structure, noting that regulated and publicly traded companies -- both of which must report on risk -- generally have strong risk cultures.

On the other hand, organizations with weak risk cultures lack a strategic approach to risk. These organizations tend to manage risk in a siloed manner, such as division by division or department by department. In some cases, leaders at these organizations might even ignore, conceal or downplay risks to their stakeholders. Such top-level behaviors then set the norm for the rest of the workforce. "If you set the wrong example at the top, then it will follow that the bad tone will exist throughout the organization," Pearce said.