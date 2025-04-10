HubSpot users get more Breeze generative AI agents

HubSpot now has its own generative AI agent force covering the CX bases for customers, along with new workspaces where service, sales and marketing teams can collaborate with AI assistance.

The agents include a Prospecting Agent, which can interact with leads and personalize outreach, much like one recently released from Microsoft. For customer service, there are two agents: a Customer Agent, a generative AI-powered customer chatbot, and a Knowledge Base Agent, which finds gaps in documentation that trip up customer service interactions and helps fill them in.

"We feel like agents are the future of how people are going to work, at least for a lot of different roles within a company," said Andy Pitre, executive vice president of product at HubSpot. "Probably the most obvious one is customer support, which has been our most popular, most successful agent."

In use so far, the Customer Agent resolves an average of 52% of customer issues, with some HubSpot customers reporting resolutions as high as 90%, Pitre said.

Content Agent is another of several new content tools in the latest release. It uses GenAI to make podcasts, blogs and case studies. HubSpot also enables users to build custom agents on the platform to perform tasks specific to their organizations.

"We can solve for 80% use cases of our customers, but there's a long tail of 20% use cases that are going to be very specific to particular customers," Pitre said. "We also want people to be able to solve those on top of HubSpot."

Also included in the more than 200 features released in HubSpot's Spring Spotlight event were a customer journey builder for marketing called Journey Automation, which helps personalize communications at various spots in the customer lifecycle. Another feature, Lookalike Lists, is a CRM tool that builds target segments based on traits of current customers.

Also released were digital workspaces for sales, customer success and helpdesks, which might be more significant technologies than the agents, said Forrester Research analyst Kate Leggett.

"It's like a single [touch]point where you can see your customers, the tasks that you have to do in order to engage with customers, help them along their journeys, manage their health, understand how they're doing, nurture them, retain them and grow their business," Leggett said.