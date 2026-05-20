Turn data exhaust into business direction

Everyday work is not just the "work."

It is not only the calls employees make, the meetings they join, the tickets they close or the customer problems they solve. All of that activity gives off signals: where work slows down, where customers get frustrated, where systems fail, where staffing is thin, where processes create rework and where managers might need to intervene.

Too often, though, that potential goldmine leaks out as exhaust instead of being captured as an energy source the business can reuse.

UC and VoIP systems are a good place to start. Corporate communications -- whether internal, customer-facing or partner-facing -- produce a large number of signals. Call quality, response times, wait times, drop-offs, customer sentiment, network problems, staffing patterns, compliance risks and security anomalies can all say something about how work is happening and where it is breaking down.

The problem is not always that companies lack the data; in many cases, the data already exists. That is the basic promise of operational analytics: using the signals generated by everyday business activity to understand what is happening, where work is slowing down and what should change next.

The harder part is turning it into something useful before it becomes another report no one reads or another dashboard no one has time to interpret.

Everyday work creates data across communications, customer interactions, workflows and digital behavior. The challenge is turning those signals into business direction instead of letting them become unused system exhaust.

Dashboard fatigue is part of the issue. Leaders do not need more screens filled with disconnected metrics. Instead, they need signals that point toward decisions: where to adjust staffing, where to fix a workflow, where to investigate a service problem, where to improve training or where to hold a vendor accountable.

That is where AI and machine learning could change the value of communications data. Instead of asking managers to dig through dense dashboards, AI-powered analytics can help find patterns, detect anomalies, summarize activity, forecast demand and flag the moments that deserve attention.

In communications, those signals can reveal problems that leaders might otherwise miss. Customer friction, staffing gaps, service problems, network issues, employee strain, call-routing failures, training needs, compliance exposure and security anomalies can all be hiding inside the ordinary flow of calls, meetings and messages.

The opportunity is not just to collect more data; it is to make better use of the signals everyday work already creates.

Too often, though, that potential goldmine leaks out as exhaust instead of being captured as an energy source the business can reuse.

AI can help interpret scattered signals Useful work signals cut across almost every part of the enterprise. Some are obvious. Others hide in plain sight. Together, they create enormous amounts of structured and unstructured data: campaign results, website behavior, conversion rates, click-through rates, attach rates, customer journeys, internal workflows and operational patterns. Lenovo offers a useful example of the broader problem. Its teams had data spread across regions, campaigns, website activity and internal systems. That data had value, but making sense of it was slow and complex. The company turned to Adobe Data Insights Agent to help data analysts, marketers, customer experience teams and UX designers ask better questions of that information and use it to improve customer journeys. That is not quite the same as replacing dashboards. Instead, AI agents like the one deployed by Lenovo reduce dependence on them. A dashboard can show metrics, but it often still leaves people to figure out what question to ask, which pattern matters and what action should follow. An AI agent can help sort through larger volumes of structured and unstructured data, surface patterns faster and make the information more accessible to people who are not data analysts. The point is not to replace old dashboards with AI-flavored dashboards; it is to reduce the distance between the signal and the decision. AI agents, dashboards and GenAI: What is the difference? The word agent can make AI analytics harder to follow. In some enterprise software contexts, an AI agent acts more proactively. It might detect anomalies, trigger alerts, adjust routing or recommend a workflow change based on real time conditions. In other cases, the agent is closer to an analysis layer. A person asks a question, and the agent helps retrieve, combine and interpret structured and unstructured data from different systems. That second use overlaps with generative AI. If the system answers questions in natural language, summarizes findings or explains patterns, it is using GenAI-like capabilities. But it may also be agentic if it can decide which data sources or analytical steps are needed to answer the question. The distinction matters because not all agents have the same level of autonomy. Some act. Some analyze. Some mainly help people ask better questions of the data they already have. Dashboards still show metrics and trends. In an operational analytics context, the best AI tools should not just display more metrics; they should help people understand which signal matters and what decision it supports. A useful AI analysis agent should help reduce the distance between those metrics and the decision a person needs to make. But the agent does not make the governance problem disappear. Lenovo's experience also points to the need for clean data, common data sources, guardrails and clear priorities. If different teams use different data, chase different use cases or build isolated AI efforts, the signals can become more confusing rather than clearer. That connects back to the data-exhaust idea. AI can help capture and reuse information that would otherwise leak out of everyday work. But the goal is not AI for its own sake. The goal is to turn scattered signals into business direction: better customer journeys, clearer product discovery, smarter campaigns, more efficient workflows and more informed decisions.

Customer interactions are business signals Usable work signals also come from customer-facing interactions. Service calls, chat sessions, emails, social messages, bot conversations, transcripts, recordings and screen-sharing sessions can all reveal something about what customers need, where they get stuck and how well the business responds. Some of that information comes from human-to-human interactions. Some comes from bots, AI agents or self-service tools. Either way, the interactions create signals that can be useful well beyond the customer service team. Customer interaction analytics is one form of operational analytics. It can help turn those conversations into structured information: recurring complaints, sentiment patterns, product questions, service gaps, escalation risks, compliance issues and sales opportunities. That is why these signals matter to more than one part of the business. Customer service teams can use them to improve support. Sales teams can use them to understand objections. Product teams can use them to spot feature gaps. Security and compliance teams can use them to watch for risk. Executives can use them to see patterns that might not show up in financial or operational reports until much later. Dashboards still have a role, but they are not the entire answer. The bigger impact is that large language models and generative AI can make interaction data easier to question. Instead of waiting for a static report or trying to interpret another crowded dashboard, a CX leader might ask what is driving a spike in complaints, which products are creating the most confusion or why a certain customer segment is abandoning a process. That moves the signal closer to the decision. The goal is not just to know that something changed; it is to understand why it changed, what pattern matters and what action should follow. The point is not to replace old dashboards with AI-flavored dashboards; it is to reduce the distance between the signal and the decision.