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VoIP analytics transforms call data into business insights
VoIP analytics can identify trends in call performance that IT leaders correlate with business outcomes to improve call quality, security and customer experience.
VoIP communication systems generate significant data from voice and video calls. IT leaders can deploy third-party tools or use built-in features to record internal and external call data.
In addition to the verbal information exchanged during these calls, the collected data incorporates network, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) and security data.
VoIP analytics software collects, measures and analyzes data generated by VoIP systems. VoIP analytics, also termed call analytics, uses AI and machine learning models to analyze communications data, forecast trends and detect anomalies.
VoIP analytics also integrates with a variety of enterprise tools, providing organizations with several business benefits. IT leaders can use communications data to optimize resource allocation and boost operational efficiency. Let's explore some of the insights VoIP analytics brings to enterprise communication, call quality, network performance and customer experience (CX).
The strategic value of VoIP analytics
Modern enterprise tools use AI-powered VoIP analytics to gain insights from both real time and historical data. VoIP analytics generate interactive dashboards, reports, user summaries and live updates for IT leaders.
Optimizing contact center operations
Managing high-volume contact center operations can be challenging for industries such as emergency services, banking and online shopping. VoIP analytics can address ongoing issues in contact centers by analyzing data such as customer wait times, call duration, unanswered calls and drop-off rates.
Identifying recurring issues can drive product teams to iterate or pursue service-level optimization, a major business benefit. With VoIP analytics, IT leaders can also uncover upcoming trends about peak hours and overload days, enabling contact center managers to focus on call routing logic, IVR flows, first-call resolution and hold-time reduction to improve contact center operations.
Personalized CX
VoIP analytics dashboards provide a 360-degree view of the customer journey, identifying behavior patterns like sudden disconnects and repetitive calls. AI-powered analytics can recognize voice modulation and perform real-time sentiment analysis during customer calls.
Emotion-based demand data can highlight customer patterns and pain points, providing insight into common questions, issues and complaints. This helps CX teams anticipate customer needs and improve customer retention.
Agentic AI performance
VoIP analytics can redesign call workflows in response to real time demands. For example, if a customer conversation becomes tense, automatic divert features can transfer the call to a specialized agent or relevant professional. Managers can also update priority queues based on call trends.
Historic VoIP analytic reports can also help IT managers to improve the performance of agentic AI receptionists through call data-based modeling.
Boost team performance
The reports generated by VoIP analytics systems help managers understand employee performance and train teams for customer-facing roles. VoIP analytics can also integrate with various enterprise tools, such as collaboration tools for internal teams, to enhance productivity and employee workflows.
Network quality optimization
VoIP analytic reports help IT managers understand call quality and voice clarity for both internal and external communication. Network-critical issues, such as poor signal, latency, jitter and packet loss, are included in VoIP analytic reports.
VoIP traffic can also interfere with other bandwidth-intensive enterprise traffic, such as large file transfers, video conferencing and cloud applications. Unified communications (UC) managers and network planners can act on analytics data to improve enterprise communications performance.
Strategic planning
IT leaders can use data to make smarter business decisions about budgets, tools, agentic AI investments and hiring programs. Data can also be used to hold vendors accountable for poor network connectivity, collaboration and security performance.
Predictive maintenance
VoIP analytics began as descriptive analytics, highlighting issues in VoIP communication systems. The ability to identify trends enables predictive maintenance of VoIP systems and, in some cases, even products. Timely maintenance reduces downtimes, making revenue streams consistent.
Key applications of VoIP analytics
VoIP analytics track total, inbound, answered, unanswered, internal, external, international, toll-free, concurrent active and all calls in a queue, providing IT leaders with live updates. The insights create actionable intelligence that helps IT leaders make data-driven decisions and improve UC strategies. Key applications of VoIP analytics include the following:
- Call volume. Forecasts of peak hours can inform staff scheduling and resource optimization. Predictions about reduced workload times enable IT managers to cut overtime costs.
- Call quality. Tracks metrics such as latency, jitter, packet loss and VoIP codec-driven mean opinion score to detect potential network issues affecting call quality.
- Response times. Provides insights into response time and talk time to improve customer satisfaction rates.
- Missed calls. Identifies missed calls for AI agents to follow up, improving customer onboarding rates.
- Quality of service. Tracks call abandonment rates, long waiting periods, service downtime and quality of responses to ensure QoS.
- Downtime. Estimates average setup times and signaling errors due to vendor mismatch.
- Sales trends. Integrates with sales and marketing data to predict campaign, lead-generation and conversion success across various product lines, based on historical VoIP data.
- Regulatory compliance. Records customer interactions and analyzes data to identify regulatory compliance breaches.
- Security. Detects unusual calls and anomaly patterns in voice data. Analytics dashboards can also update IT managers about security reviews.
Large-scale enterprises and geographically dispersed remote teams might rely on complex, distributed VoIP infrastructures powered by different vendors. In such cases, configuration and integration issues arise in day-to-day VoIP operations. IT leaders may also find it difficult to integrate VoIP analytics in legacy devices.
VoIP analytics are often overlooked in enterprise communication systems, despite the benefits. However, enterprises are slowly adapting to VoIP analytics by integrating data reporting systems. The future of VoIP analytics is not just reporting but collaboration-based predictive analytics.
Venus Kohli is an engineer turned technical content writer, having completed a degree in electronics and telecommunication at Mumbai University in 2019. Kohli writes for various tech and media companies on topics related to semiconductors, electronics, networking, programming, quantum physics and more.