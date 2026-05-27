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How AI inferred sentiment analysis unlocks customer insights
Automated customer sentiment evaluations can help organizations understand their customers better, replace manual tasks and boost revenue by uncovering buying signals.
Every day, businesses leave critical customer insights buried inside support tickets, live chats and phone transcripts. This sinkhole exists because organizations have long relied on post-interaction surveys to capture customer sentiment. These surveys have a key flaw: They lack adequate responses from all customers except from the most delighted or deeply frustrated outliers. Despite this deficiency, the post-interaction survey remains the go-to mechanism for gathering customer sentiment for most companies, according to Metrigy research.
However, forward-thinking contact center operations are tapping into the power of AI inferred sentiment analysis to get themselves out of the mire. Today, inferred sentiment analysis uses large language models and context-aware processing to discern emotional tone of customer interactions. Essentially, inferred sentiment delivers a customer sentiment score for every touchpoint without requiring the customer to fill out a single survey.
Since Metrigy began tracking inferred sentiment in early 2023, we've seen a big bump in use, from 15% to 45% in early 2025. But the real story is in the reported improvements in core operational metrics from its use.
The benefits of inferred sentiment analysis
Metrigy's "AI for Business Success: 2025-26" global research study of 1,104 companies underscores how inferred sentiment acts as a force multiplier for CX success, delivering substantial improvements in employee efficiency, costs and revenue.
- Inferred sentiment ranks as the single-most-effective CX tool for driving down expenses, generating an average 22% decrease in operational costs.
- Automating customer sentiment analysis offloads manual categorization and highlights crucial issues, resulting in a 31.7% surge in employee efficiency.
- By capturing friction points and uncovering clear buying signals in real time, businesses experience a 26.7% boost in revenue.
Increasingly, inferred sentiment analysis doesn't stand alone. Rather, it's seen as one piece of the intelligence layer for CX, intertwined with conversational intelligence and interaction analytics.
Conversational intelligence drills down into the behavioral nuances of distinct voice or video calls, such as evaluating talk-to-listen ratios. Interaction analytics aggregates macro-level data across text and speech channels to pinpoint broad operational trends. Inferred sentiment bridges these two tools, running in the background and translating qualitative conversations into hard, quantifiable data points.
How does inferred sentiment analysis work?
In action, the tech looks like this: Inferred sentiment analysis turns human chatter into sentiment scores, fed into an interaction analytics dashboard. Interaction analytics constantly monitors those scores. Upon spotting a spike in negative sentiment scores linked to, say, a specific billing phrase, like "unauthorized charge," it coordinates with CRM and ERP systems to flag customer accounts, update billing routing rules or dynamically inject contextual warning questions into post-interaction surveys. For example, the question might be: "Based on the billing issue you discussed with our team today, how likely are you to explore alternative providers if this charge is not fully reversed?"
Additionally, contact center operations that shift to AI-enabled, automated sentiment evaluation can free up time that was lost to manual quality assurance. Successful contact center operations prioritize this extra time strategically. Rather than scaling down head count, successful companies put these saved hours back into the business, Metrigy has found. Some examples include:
- Customer service teams use their freed capacity to query conversational data using natural language, drilling down into the precise root causes of client friction.
- Supervisors use automatically generated empathy and tone metrics to provide rapid, data-backed guidance to contact center agents.
- Organizations trigger immediate, proactive outreach to resolve emerging billing or technical failures before a customer chooses to churn.
Post-interaction and other customer survey types remain important tools, but in this age of AI, they're not the end of the road -- nor should they be. Relying exclusively on active feedback leaves companies with too muddied a view of their customers' sentiment. By deploying AI-enabled inferred sentiment analysis as part of the CX intelligence layer, they can unearth the valuable insights that propel business improvements.
Beth Schultz is vice president of research and principal analyst at Metrigy. She focuses her research on unified communications, collaboration and digital customer experience.