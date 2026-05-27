How AI inferred sentiment analysis unlocks customer insights

Every day, businesses leave critical customer insights buried inside support tickets, live chats and phone transcripts. This sinkhole exists because organizations have long relied on post-interaction surveys to capture customer sentiment. These surveys have a key flaw: They lack adequate responses from all customers except from the most delighted or deeply frustrated outliers. Despite this deficiency, the post-interaction survey remains the go-to mechanism for gathering customer sentiment for most companies, according to Metrigy research.

However, forward-thinking contact center operations are tapping into the power of AI inferred sentiment analysis to get themselves out of the mire. Today, inferred sentiment analysis uses large language models and context-aware processing to discern emotional tone of customer interactions. Essentially, inferred sentiment delivers a customer sentiment score for every touchpoint without requiring the customer to fill out a single survey.

Since Metrigy began tracking inferred sentiment in early 2023, we've seen a big bump in use, from 15% to 45% in early 2025. But the real story is in the reported improvements in core operational metrics from its use.

The benefits of inferred sentiment analysis Metrigy's "AI for Business Success: 2025-26" global research study of 1,104 companies underscores how inferred sentiment acts as a force multiplier for CX success, delivering substantial improvements in employee efficiency, costs and revenue. Inferred sentiment ranks as the single-most-effective CX tool for driving down expenses, generating an average 22% decrease in operational costs.

Automating customer sentiment analysis offloads manual categorization and highlights crucial issues, resulting in a 31.7% surge in employee efficiency.

By capturing friction points and uncovering clear buying signals in real time, businesses experience a 26.7% boost in revenue. Increasingly, inferred sentiment analysis doesn't stand alone. Rather, it's seen as one piece of the intelligence layer for CX, intertwined with conversational intelligence and interaction analytics. Conversational intelligence drills down into the behavioral nuances of distinct voice or video calls, such as evaluating talk-to-listen ratios. Interaction analytics aggregates macro-level data across text and speech channels to pinpoint broad operational trends. Inferred sentiment bridges these two tools, running in the background and translating qualitative conversations into hard, quantifiable data points.