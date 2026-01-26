Proactive customer service drives satisfaction and revenue

The days of waiting for the customer to call you are over -- or should be. That is, if your customer experience strategy relies on inbound interactions, you're already behind. Today, leading companies see proactive customer service outreach as a strategic imperative. As a result, they are shifting their focus from reactive problem solving to proactive customer support.

Why the urgency? Because consumers expect it, and your bottom line demands it.

Metrigy checked in with CX professionals on their plans for proactive outreach. In its "Customer Experience Optimization (CXO): 2025-26" study, Metrigy found all but 4% of companies weren't reaching out to customers proactively, planning to start doing so by the end of the year, or evaluating how to get started.

Earlier Metrigy research showed that nearly 70% of companies expect customer service to shift from being mostly inbound to mostly proactive by 2027. Based on this research, it's clear to see why companies are forging ahead on proactive outreach.

What is proactive outreach? Proactive outreach is a CX strategy that initiates communication with customers based on predicted needs or potential issues, rather than waiting for customers to reach out. Proactive outreach, especially when paired with AI, alleviates inbound calling volumes. In large part, AI has sparked the transformation from reactive to proactive customer service. With AI, a company can ensure its proactive outreach is timely and highly personalized. In fact, AI is now the top method companies use to reach out proactively, using both agentic -- autonomous and task completing -- and non-agentic AI interactions, according to Metrigy. This is a shift from a year ago, when manual, human-initiated outreach was the top method. Year over year, improving customer satisfaction has been a top benefit of proactive outreach, Metrigy research shows. But it's important to remember that proactive engagement won't lead to happy customers if it's too intrusive, delivered in the wrong channel or serves no tangible purpose for the individual. Proactive engagement works best when it delivers value -- before it's requested or expected.

Keep the customer front and center When plotting a proactive customer engagement strategy, keep these three goals in mind: Prevent a problem before it happens. Solve issues before they escalate, such as alerting a customer to a delivery delay or a fee-triggering low bank balance. These steps build trust and loyalty. Save money. Alert customers about upcoming sales or loyalty perks. This cements brand allegiance and fosters engagement. Save time. Offer streamlined reordering or rescheduling options, which minimizes effort for time-conscious customers.

Set a strong technology foundation From a technology perspective, businesses need a strong foundation to shore up their proactive outreach. Set the groundwork by integrating CX and CX-adjacent platforms, using AI to predict the need for proactive outreach and optimize communications. Also, embrace agentic capabilities to introduce autonomy into the process. And remember these three interrelated guidelines: Integrate everything. Integrate contact center platforms with core enterprise systems, such customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP). Without such integration, the proactive effort may be too manually intensive. On the other hand, seamless CRM integration ensures companies can make proactive outreach decisions based on access to customer history, sales status and previous interactions. ERP integration adds financial, inventory and supply chain data. In short, platform integration is crucial to make outreach relevant rather than generic. Use AI to optimize outreach. While many companies still use manual processes and rules-based automation, AI-powered proactive outreach now edges past these traditional methods. AI plays a central role in analyzing historical behavior, customer preferences and real-time sentiment by pulling data from CRM, ERP and other systems connected to the contact center to pinpoint outreach opportunities and generate messaging. AI helps determine the optimal message tone, timing and content based on context, such as negative reviews or support interactions. In Metrigy's study, 52% of companies use AI analytics to determine the next-best customer for outreach, while another 32% plan to do so. The percentage breakdown is similar for companies using and planning to use AI to personalize proactive communications. Deploy agentic AI for streamlined workflows. Agentic AI, which uses advanced frameworks to make decisions and act autonomously, can manage complex tasks from start to finish. Consider outbound sales campaigns, which 43% of companies studied are already conducting via proactive communication. For this use case, agentics can identify sales leads, qualify them, send the campaign and complete a sale without human intervention.