How to optimize for the zero moment of truth

Customer journey maps can help organizations understand how customers navigate service experiences from beginning to end. With this insight, CX leaders can optimize for best possible engagements.

However, a customer journey map often fails to consider what happens prior to the initial contact center touchpoint. That's a lot to leave unexplored. Take, for example, the zero moment of truth, or ZMOT. While the term may be more widely used among marketers than other CX professionals, ZMOT is important for all to understand.

What is the zero moment of truth in the customer journey? The ZMOT is the point at which consumers decide they need something. It continues as the consumer actively researches products and services, and then decides what to buy and from which business. Many CX leaders don't have visibility into consumer activity outside the contact center. If customers or prospects haven't yet formed an impression of a company, they might very well do so at the ZMOT. Failing to account for the ZMOT in a customer journey strategy could make an organization get behind on CX before it knows there's an experience to understand. Research from Metrigy in a study of 500 consumers in North America showed many dissatisfied customers don't go quietly. Of those studied, 26.1% of consumers said they leave negative reviews on ratings websites. This hits directly at discovery taking place during the ZMOT.