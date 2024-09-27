5 reasons to use AI and machine learning in a data warehouse

Integrating AI and machine learning in a data warehouse can improve the speed, efficiency and quality of data management and insights.

Data warehouses often form the foundation of BI. They play a critical role in enterprise environments, which can become complex and difficult to navigate if managed improperly. Think of a data warehouse like the ocean: it's where all data resides and all rivers flow into and out of it. Keeping those pathways open and easily accessible is the key to powering rapid analytics and delivering insights at scale.

A data warehouse is a central repository of data. It can store data from a variety of sources, such as relational databases or transactional systems. It can organize data based on predefined schemas, which is what separates it from other data storage systems.

This ability to pull in data from many sources, then sort and store it in one place makes the data warehouse a great pairing for BI applications and data analytics tools. Data warehouses enable these applications and tools to quickly access the structured data they need to perform analyses, ad hoc querying, visualizations and reporting.

One of the major benefits of a data warehouse is that it can serve as a single source of truth for an organization. It collects data from every department in an organization and stores it in one place, creating a comprehensive database with a clearly defined architecture that makes it easy to use. Data warehouses are also powerful enough to deliver the large amounts of data that AI and ML applications need to function optimally.

The role of AI and ML in a data warehouse Modern data warehouses can power AI and ML capabilities, but AI and ML technology can also integrate into a data warehouse to perform and enhance certain functions. AI vs ML for BI AI enables machines to simulate humans' ability to use logic to make decisions and solve problems based on data. AI can automate tedious or complex tasks, optimize processes, oversee detail-oriented jobs, and perform data-heavy tasks on its own. ML is a subset of AI. It's often an algorithm, and it enables machines to simulate humans' ability to learn. When ML is fed data, the ML algorithm decides based on what it learns from that data. It then analyzes and evaluates the results to fine-tune its next decision, with the goal of incrementally improving its accuracy. ML can train on massive datasets and make decisions without being programmed to do so. AI typically needs explicit instructions on what actions to take, whereas an ML algorithm can act based on what it learns over time. ML's learning capabilities make it suitable for predictive analytics and data classification. Data processing Both AI and ML excel at parsing large amounts of data. Data warehouses must quickly sort through and retrieve data based on a query. AI and ML are a great fit for enhancing data processing use cases. IT administrators can program AI to retrieve data based on simple, common queries whereas ML algorithms can be trained to handle more complex queries. Using both can improve the speed of data processing and enable data warehouses to parse more complex and larger volumes of data. Automation AI is ideal for automating tedious, intensive data tasks in a data warehouse. Admins can program AI to automate several different processes, such as data integration, performance monitoring and data cleansing and validation Data integrations helps ensure smooth connections from data sources to warehouse pipelines. Performance monitoring ensures that no data connections are broken as well as double-checks that all processes are active and functioning as expected. Data cleansing and validation verifies that all data elements are filled out, accurate and correct. Automating all these critical business processes enables humans to focus on other tasks. Schema management Data schema can get incredibly complex within an enterprise environment and one error in schema upstream can cause huge issues downstream. Managing schema can be tedious for humans, but AI can manage schema on its own, if trained properly, by flagging or mitigating issues. ML can analyze warehouse schema usage to determine the most efficient strategies and architectures for schema types. Patterns and trends identification ML is particularly efficient at analyzing patterns. It can identify trends in stored data that human analysts might overlook. For example, it can be trained to review query performance and might find that certain processes are bottlenecked by a particular data task repeatedly. Uncovering this information can lead to optimizations that boost query performance. ML can also forecast outcomes based on historical data trends, leading to better decisions. Scalability AI and ML can work together to help improve data quality and consistency while optimizing data warehouse architecture. This can result in a much leaner data warehouse that can process data requests in real time, store larger volumes of data, and stay more organized and efficient. A data warehouse augmented with AI and ML can scale more quickly and easily as an organization grows, even as the technology landscape evolves and data processes become more demanding.