The differences between a data warehouse vs. data mart

During the early stages of my IT career, there was no concept of organizational data sharing or an understanding of data's global value to the enterprise. IT departments primarily designed and administered applications that focused on day-to-day business operations. Although IT produced reports to facilitate business decision-making, data was only offloaded to separate environments when queries began to negatively affect the performance of operational systems.

As reporting systems matured and their popularity skyrocketed among business units, enterprises realized that the real value of all the data they generated was its ability to help drive business decision-making. Once disparate departmental data stores came to be seen as strategic assets that would provide intrinsic benefits at an organizational level, IT teams began to combine their contents in data warehouses -- and eventually data marts.

Both data warehouses and data marts are special-purpose platforms used to ingest, store and process data for BI and analytics applications. The primary difference between them is data warehouses are centralized repositories that typically store data from multiple business units and subject areas, while data marts are built for individual units or groups of users. In their purest form, data warehouses support decision-making at an enterprise level and data marts do so at a departmental level.

The challenge with attempting to define and compare a data warehouse vs. data mart is the criteria used to categorize them can be somewhat fluid. There are departmental platforms that contain large amounts of data from different source systems. Although they might meet the data mart criteria of providing decision-making information to a specific department, their size and the high level of detailed data they hold could also categorize them as data warehouses.

But to help make the differences between the two approaches to storing analytical data clearer, let's look more closely at the characteristics and attributes that generally set data marts and data warehouses apart and how they separately fit into an overall data management strategy.

Data warehouses As mentioned above, the main goal of a data warehouse is to provide a centralized data repository that enables more informed and insightful decisions at an enterprise level. From C-level executives to business managers, business analysts, operational workers and others, data warehouses serve a wide and varied user base. Virtually any data the organization creates or collects could potentially be ingested into a data warehouse. Data managers, data warehouse analysts and other IT specialists often perform a high level of analysis to identify and evaluate potential data sources and then work to integrate, consolidate and cleanse the data sets being ingested. A key benefit of data warehouses for BI and analytics uses is their ability to provide a global view of customers, suppliers, service providers and business partners that have relationships spanning multiple lines of business.

Data marts The primary use case of a data mart is to meet the needs of users requiring access to more granular data sets in a particular subject area. The goal is to provide those users with fast access to the data that is most relevant to their business and information needs. A good example is an organization's sales department. The department manager needs to see data on products, customers and the sales team's performance metrics. The amount of time it would take to access and analyze the data in an enterprise data warehouse is longer and less efficient than using a repository purposely designed to meet the unit's specific business needs. In addition, data marts often differ from data warehouses in the type of data they store. Many contain summary data to accelerate analysis and reporting, as opposed to the full detailed data sets. In such cases, the data is refined and customized to meet the specific needs of the target audience. Data mart administrators also build additional logical and physical constructs to speed data access performance. One of the traditional sources for a data mart is a centralized data warehouse. Because data warehouses contain data at an enterprise level, they're excellent sources for feeding data marts. But data marts often also take feeds from other decision-support data stores and from operational systems.

A data warehouse typically contains at least 100 GB of data, and many have terabytes or more -- often much more. Data marts can also hold terabytes of data but are usually smaller than data warehouses. One exception is that a data mart in a large organization might well be bigger than a data warehouse in a smaller one. Focus and scale. An enterprise data warehouse provides an enterprise-wide view of an organization's business operations, while a data mart delivers a more granular view of a specific business unit, subject area or other aspect of operations. In many cases, a data mart is a subset of the data warehouse in an organization.

Access to a data warehouse tends to be tightly controlled because of its enterprise nature, with users limited to data sets that are relevant to their roles. In addition, using a data warehouse can be more suited to skilled analytics professionals than business users. A data mart is generally designed for easier access and use by business analysts and other end users in a business unit, as well as BI and data analysts assigned to the unit. Decision-making use cases. Both data warehouses and data marts enable BI and analytics applications that can help organizations make better tactical and strategic business decisions. But a data warehouse can be used to support decision-making for individual business units and an organization as a whole, while the use of a data mart is usually limited to a single unit. Data marts are also more suited to aiding in operational decision-making than data warehouses.

Not surprisingly, a data warehouse likely will have higher development, deployment and support costs than a data mart. That applies to both on-premises and cloud-based platforms. However, if an organization has various data marts for different business units, the combined cost of deploying and supporting them can add up. Development and build time. Building a data warehouse is often a big-budget, multiyear project. A data mart is more likely to take months or maybe just weeks to build. Again, though, creating a series of data marts for different units in an organization can be a longer process. This summarizes the biggest differences between data warehouses and data marts.