How to find the customer journey moments of truth

A customer journey can have many touchpoints, and any of them could send the interaction off track and lead to a poor experience.

Organizations can ill afford to let this happen. Three bad experiences are all it takes for a customer to leave a company for good, according to Metrigy's research. CX professionals might consider any customer journey touchpoint to be a moment of truth, or a point in which a customer makes an experience-based decision -- whether good or bad. Most organizations have a lot of work to do around the customer journey and, therefore, their moments of truth.

What is a moment of truth in customer service? In a moment of truth, customers might ask themselves the following questions: Do I buy this product or look at alternatives?

Do I continue in self-service mode or escalate to a phone call?

Do I share feedback on this experience or get on with my day? For many organizations, the customer journey begins when the consumer engages with the contact center. They have no visibility into a consumer's relevant activities prior to that initial email, phone call, text message, webchat or other interaction channel. But activity outside the contact center is just as significant as the interaction and post-interaction events.

What are the types of moments of truth? CX professionals should consider several different moments of truth throughout the customer journey. 1. Less than zero moment of truth Consider again the "three strikes and you're out" mentality of modern consumers. Many of them take action after a single bad experience. In Metrigy's "Customer Experience Optimization: 2023-24 Consumer Perspective" study, 44.4% of consumers said they tell friends and family about their bad experiences. With this tale of woe, another consumer's journey with the company begins. Presumably, the journey will be short-lived. From this conversation, they likely formed a negative impression that could last well into the future and lead them to decide not to do business with the company despite having no personal experience with it. In marketing circles, this scenario is known as a less than zero moment of truth (LZMOT). CMOs, CX managers and other business leaders then must attempt to intercept customers before they share bad experiences to avoid limiting their pool of potential customers. This can be tough, but perhaps not as difficult as preventing the LZMOT caused -- consciously or not -- by external forces, like potentially negative effects of the media, social network posts, ads, etc. Moments of truth are key points along the customer journey. 2. Zero moment of truth Consumer reactions to bad experiences also come into play in the next stage: the zero moment of truth (ZMOT). This, too, takes place ahead of an actual engagement. This is when customers actively research products and services. Metrigy's research shows that 26.1% of consumers leave negative reviews on rating websites and 12.4% post on social media after a bad experience with a company. These ratings and posts are problematic for companies, and CX leaders should create formal processes to stay ahead of them. At this early stage of the customer journey, many CX leaders use search analytics to measure how many people visit help pages, which can help them better understand consumer behavior. Likewise, they monitor social networks -- such as Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok -- as well as third-party ratings and other websites for references to their products and services. They also have formal outreach programs to gather customer feedback. 3. First, second, interim and third moments of truth Other moments of truth in a customer journey include the following: First moment truth: The first time a consumer interacts with a product or service, whether in a physical location or online.

The first time a consumer interacts with a product or service, whether in a physical location or online. Second moment of truth: The first time a consumer uses the product or service.

The first time a consumer uses the product or service. Interim moment of truth: Points at which the consumer engages with the contact center.

Points at which the consumer engages with the contact center. Third moment of truth: All post-purchase activity.