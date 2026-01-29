Customer interaction analytics spurs better business results

Customer interactions are brimming with valuable intelligence. Savvy customer experience leaders and other business executives use this data to drive CX improvements in operational efficiency, sales effectiveness and other initiatives. Such potential makes conversation and interaction analytics one of the most compelling technologies for the contact center today.

All customer interactions are applicable, whether they occur between human agents and customers or AI agents, bots and customers.

First, organizations should gather raw and unstructured customer interaction data, such as text and audio. This includes transcripts of customer service calls, text messages from chatbot interactions, email, social media direct messages, video and screen-sharing sessions and call recordings. Next, make that data available for analysis, with the goal of understanding what was said, how it was said and why it was said.

This is where conversation analytics, the use of software and machine learning, including natural language processing, comes in. Applying conversation analytics enables companies to derive business value from their conversation data; they analyze it to extract meaning, insights and quantitative metrics.

Gather, analyze and act on customer data In a CX context, conversation analytics identifies sentiment, intent, behavior patterns, agent performance and other crucial factors in near real time. Conversation analytics, in other words, is the process of turning raw customer conversation data into meaningful, structured and actionable knowledge. Conversation analytics is the process of turning raw customer conversation data into meaningful, structured and actionable knowledge. Of course, just gathering and analyzing the data isn't enough. Acting on it is imperative. Historically, however, Metrigy's research has shown significant drop-offs from the percentage of companies gathering customer data to those analyzing it and, especially, those acting on it. Fortunately, the gap is starting to shrink. In a 2024 CX study, 50% of companies that gathered data also acted on it. In 2025, that percentage grew to 59.1%. In part, the change is fueled by the rise of conversation and interaction analytics, which has shifted from a contact center innovation to a strategic asset used across departments such as customer service, marketing and sales. Nearly 50% of companies already use interaction analytics, and another 29.9% plan to implement the technology this year, according to Metrigy's "AI for Business Success 2025-26" global study of 1,104 companies. Based on these results, it's clear to see that customer interaction analytics is quickly becoming an imperative for business success.

Customer interaction data becomes vital The rise of generative AI large language models (LLMs) has propelled customer interaction analytics into the realm of a corporate-wide strategic asset. LLMs analyze large volumes of unstructured data, including call transcripts, recordings, videos and screen sharing at a rapid clip to produce meaningful insights. LLMs also uplevel deliverables with interactivity, meaning business leaders can access static intelligence and query those insights in real time. CX leaders and other company executives can dive into the data, ask questions to refine findings or drill down into the root cause of a trend, ultimately resulting in actionable advice. No surprise, then, that Metrigy research participants agree that customer interaction data is a critical source of business intelligence for their organizations. About 90% of companies using conversation analytics consider customer interaction data the most important, or among the most important, data available to them for improving business metrics. Specifically, 39.4% rate it as "vital," and 51.2% rate it as "important."

Conversational data transcends contact center Contact center supervisors are the chief beneficiaries of the insights from conversation data. With the data, contact center managers learn how agents are performing, identify skills gaps and uncover next-best actions, such as assigning hands-on training or AI coaching. But the interest in and reliance on conversational insights extends beyond the traditional contact center. Sales, product management, technology, security and compliance are among the other roles that can tap into the intelligence from conversational data. Here are examples of how these roles can use the data: Sales leaders. Evaluate metrics like word choice, time spent listening versus talking and customer sentiment for greater sales pipeline accuracy, improved close rates and more targeted coaching, especially for effective conversion and upsell techniques.

C-suite wants access to customer interaction data Interest in customer interaction data is extending all the way to the top of the corporate ladder, so to speak. In Metrigy's AI study, more than 80% of companies said that analyzing customer interaction data should be a standard component of C-suite decision-makers' performance dashboards. For the highest-performing companies, based on measured business improvements, this conviction is even higher at 96.7%. Interest in customer interaction data is extending all the way to the top of the corporate ladder. With access to a conversation analytics-powered dashboard, executives can proactively address emerging issues. For example, if analysis reveals a spike in complaints about a product defect, a dashboard alert could inform customer service, communications and marketing executives in real time so they can swiftly coordinate a fix before viral social media posts cause financial and reputational problems. Today, companies are primarily applying interaction analytics to customer service and sales conversations. For some, this includes using analytics to compare human agent and AI agent performance. For 46.2% of companies, this benchmarking of effectiveness, quality and outcomes is the single most valuable use of the technology.