7 challenges, best practices for ERP data migration

Data migration is an essential process to carry out when implementing a new ERP system, but various challenges can accompany it. Learning some best practices beforehand can help make sure the process goes smoothly.

Transferring data from legacy applications to a modern platform requires careful planning and meticulous execution. Data quality erodes over time, so issues with information from legacy ERP systems can lead to inaccurate reporting and operational inefficiencies in the new ERP system.

Learn more about some of the key challenges in ERP data migration and some best practices for ensuring a smooth, effective transition.

4 challenges of ERP data migration Poor data quality, incompatible formats and the complexity of ERP data can all pose significant barriers to a successful ERP data migration. 1. Incompatible data formats Each ERP system has a unique data model, which makes translation between systems challenging. For example, one ERP system might define a customer within a single master record, linking that to multiple addresses to represent various locations or subsidiaries in a hierarchical relationship. Another ERP might treat each location as a distinct customer record, requiring additional fields to indicate subsidiary relationships. Migrating hierarchical data to a flatter structure, or vice versa, requires meticulous attention to data transformation to avoid duplication or data loss. 2. Complex data structures Complex data structures, such as historical records of customer invoices and payments, can complicate matters further. For example, a single payment might apply to multiple invoices, or a customer invoice might include multiple payments. These relationships require precise mapping to maintain data integrity. Migrating these relationships without proper attention to detail can lead to data loss, mismatched records or broken links. Maintaining referential integrity in such cases is costly and time-consuming, and often requires employees to make difficult decisions about which data to migrate and which to archive. 3. Substandard data quality Data quality erodes over time, so legacy ERP systems often suffer from errors, inconsistencies, information gaps and duplicate records. These issues can lead to inaccurate reporting and operational inefficiencies in the new ERP system. For example, duplicate customer records might skew the results of a "top n customers" list or could understate outstanding balances in an aged receivables report. Cleansing and standardizing data before migration is time-consuming but essential. Neglecting this step could undermine the benefits of an ERP migration. 4. Limited or underskilled resources Many ERP data migration projects lack adequate resources, including skilled personnel, time and budget. Many company leaders underestimate the time and expertise that's required for mapping, cleansing and transferring data between systems. Smaller businesses sometimes rely on existing IT staff to perform these tasks, yet IT staff might not possess the necessary expertise in both the source and target ERP systems, which can lead to substandard results.